Trust3 AI Launches MCP Security to Govern and Secure Enterprise Agentic AI Workloads

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust3 AI today announced the launch of Model Context Protocol (MCP) Security, establishing a new standard for safeguarding enterprise agentic AI workloads. This innovative solution forms a key capability within Trust3 AI's enterprise agent control plane, empowering security and governance teams with a unified trust layer to seamlessly and safely connect AI agents with vital business data, applications, and systems.

One Control Plane for Agent Security

As organizations increasingly adopt autonomous AI architectures, internal IT teams face significant risks. MCP servers are widely treated as untrusted attack vectors due to the absence of robust identity access management for agents. This often leaves enterprises unclear about the security context in which agents operate, increases the danger of over-permissioned access, and exposes sensitive data to potential leakage. Critical gaps also remain in metadata management for agentic reasoning and immutable logging essential for litigation-grade audit trails.

This challenge echoes the journey that email underwent three decades ago. Organizations had to implement archiving, journaling, and legal hold processes for email as it became a subpoenaed record. Now, as agentic AI actions rise in business importance, those actions become the new class of corporate records. If an autonomous agent executes an unauthorized command or causes damage, only an immutable agent action log can defend the enterprise in court. Trust3 AI delivers this definitive evidence layer.

Trust3 AI addresses these challenges by expanding its foundational data access control into a comprehensive Agent DOS (Discovery, Observability, Security) platform. The platform's IQ Intelligence Layer, an AI-native metadata knowledge graph, enriches every agent action with context to mitigate hallucinations and to define clear identity and security controls across MCP and agent-to-agent (A2A) communications. Security teams can now discover, observe, and secure any workflow or framework.

By delivering a universal control plane, Trust3 AI empowers CIOs and CISOs to manage, trace, and audit every agent transaction across any data source. Every MCP connection is verified, credentials are isolated with single-purpose tokens, and every agent instruction is inspected by a content firewall. This proactive approach contains the blast radius of security incidents and ensures rapid compliance alignment, all without sacrificing agility or innovation.

"As enterprises move from chatbots to action-taking agents, the attack surface explodes," said Don Bosco, Co-Founder of Trust3 AI. "Security cannot live at the edges anymore; it has to be built into the protocol itself. Our MCP Security ensures every agent connection is verified, every permission is tightly scoped, and every session is auditable, so organizations can run mission-critical agentic workloads with confidence."

About Trust3 AI

Trust3 AI is the agent control plane for the enterprise, providing AI-powered governance for data, AI, and access intelligence. Its Unified Trust Layer is built on AI-native metadata, enabling organizations to discover every agent, observe every decision, and secure every action across any framework or cloud. Trust3 AI enables the deployment of autonomous systems at scale while maintaining compliance and enforcing zero standing access policies.

For more information about the Trust3 AI MCP Security and A2A Security please visit:

https://trust3.ai/platform/mcp-security/

https://trust3.ai/platform/a2a-security/

Media Contact: Ibby Rahmani

Phone Number: (510) 413-7300

Email Address: [email protected]

SOURCE Trust3 AI