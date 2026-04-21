Trust3 AI Announces Native Integration with Google Cloud's Agentic AI Stack to Deliver Data and AI Governance for Agentic Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust3 AI, the unified data and AI governance platform, today announced a new integration with Google Cloud's agentic AI stack, including the Agent Development Kit (ADK) and Vertex AI Agent Builder. The combined solution helps enterprises design, deploy, and scale Gemini‑powered and multi‑model AI agents with built in guardrails, continuous policy enforcement, and full lifecycle observability across data and AI.

As enterprises move from single‑prompt chatbots to complex agentic systems, they face three compounding risks: uncontrolled agent sprawl, opaque decision‑making, and fragmented governance across data, models, and tools. Google's ADK and Vertex AI Agent Builder provide a powerful foundation to build multi‑agent applications with Gemini and other models, connect agents to 100+ systems via connectors and MCP, and orchestrate autonomous workflows at scale.

However, without a unified trust layer, enterprises still struggle to ensure that every agent action respects data policies, regulatory obligations, and business logic across clouds and applications.

What Trust3 AI adds

Trust3 AI delivers a unified platform that governs both data and AI, powered by automated "Trust Agents" that continuously monitor and control how agents access data, call tools, and take actions. Trust3 AI already provides agentic governance for modern data platforms such as Snowflake, Databricks, and Starburst with features like a unified catalog, intent‑based PBAC, semantic enrichment, and end‑to‑end auditability.

"Agentic systems are only as valuable as they are trustworthy," said Christophe Hassaine, VP of Alliance at Trust3 AI. "By integrating natively with Google's agentic AI stack, we make it possible for enterprises to go from POC to production with Gemini and multi‑agent applications - without sacrificing governance, compliance, or control."

With this new integration, Trust3 AI becomes a native trust layer for agentic applications built on Google Cloud - wrapping Gemini‑based agents, ADK workflows, and Vertex AI Agent Builder experiences with policy‑aware controls, observability, and compliance.

Policy-Aware Agents for Smarter AI Governance

Trust3 AI integrates seamlessly with ADK-based agents and Vertex AI Agent Builder workloads, acting as a critical policy decision and enforcement point. By evaluating every agent request against natural-language policies, intent-based PBAC (Policy-Based Access Control) rules, and regulatory frameworks like GDPR, HIPAA, and the EU AI Act, Trust3 AI ensures secure and compliant execution of actions.

Unified Governance Across the AI Ecosystem

With its unified catalog, Trust3 AI bridges the gap between raw data sources, governed datasets, and AI applications. This transparency allows enterprises to trace agent activity, while identifying which data was accessed, under what policies, and for what business purposes. Leveraging Google's MCP support and pre-built connectors, Trust3 AI extends governance from data platforms into downstream SaaS applications and custom tools used by ADK or Vertex agents.

Trust Agents: Enhancing Agentic AI Reliability

To govern multi-agent topologies, Trust3 AI deploys specialized Trust Agents that monitor how agents delegate tasks, share session states, and orchestrate actions across Google's agentic architecture. These Trust Agents proactively detect risky behaviors, hallucination-prone patterns, and policy violations in real time. They can intervene automatically, reroute tasks to safer agents, or escalate for human approval, ensuring trust and reliability in agentic AI systems.

Building Trust Across Agent Ecosystems

Google's Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol enables interoperability between agents built on different frameworks and vendors. Trust3 AI enhances this capability by adding a consistent trust and audit layer to cross-vendor interactions. Enterprises can securely connect internal ADK agents with third-party or partner agents while maintaining end-to-end visibility, robust guardrails, and tamper-proof audit trails.

Lifecycle Governance and Observability for AI Workloads

Trust3 AI captures rich telemetry from agent prompts, tool calls, decisions, and outcomes, providing architecture and risk teams with a unified view of Gemini-based and multi-model agentic workloads on Google Cloud. This comprehensive observability allows teams to experiment, refine policies, and continuously optimize agents while meeting audit and reporting requirements - all without slowing down innovation.

About Trust3 AI

Trust3 AI is the industry's first unified agentic platform designed to bridge the gap between data and AI, providing a single control plane to govern access, usage, and risk across multi‑cloud data platforms and AI applications. Powered by automated Trust Agents, the platform delivers instant agent discovery, natural‑language policy creation, and real‑time guardrails to secure your entire ecosystem while preventing bias and ensuring compliance with global regulations. Enterprises use Trust3 AI to replace manual governance sprawl with agentic governance, reduce hallucinations, and gain deep observability into how agents and applications interact with sensitive data.

Ibby Rahmani

Head of Marketing

Trust3 AI

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SOURCE Trust3 AI