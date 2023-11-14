TrustArc Empowers Organizations with Accountable AI Data Privacy Governance

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, a leading provider of data privacy management and research solutions, is pleased to announce significant enhancements across its portfolio of products within the TrustArc Privacy Management Platform (or "Platform") designed to enable organizations to implement accountable Artificial Intelligence ("AI") data privacy governance.

As AI and machine learning continue to drive innovation and reshape numerous businesses, operations, and industries, maintaining comprehensive privacy, security, risk, and compliance controls is imperative. TrustArc's Platform has been designed and enhanced to help organizations manage these and numerous other risks by helping incorporate comprehensive frameworks, operationalizing recommended practices, and understanding and managing AI risks associated with third parties.

TrustArc's enhancements allow organizations to understand AI better and align cross-functionally on data governance, privacy, and security. These enhancements additionally provide guidance on how to operationalize a privacy program for AI and aid in risk management, utilizing well-known frameworks and standards, such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, OECD AI Principles, and the Nymity Privacy Management Accountability Framework (PMAF). Examples of some of the numerous exciting enhancements from TrustArc include, but are not limited to:

Attestation and benchmarking capabilities to measure your organization and privacy program – you can now assess your use of AI against the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, OECD AI Principles, and Nymity PMAF.

AI-specific and easy-to-use curated resources, including operational/tactical templates and checklists, created to help organizations implement safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems and technologies, including an "Ethical AI Principles" checklist, a whitepaper on technical and organizational considerations for Algorithmic Accountability, and more.

Additional controls within TrustArc's market-leading risk algorithm and assessment workflow help identify high-risk data processing and trigger approval workflows for AI risk management that align with OECD's AI Principles and NIST's AI Risk Management Framework.

A newly created AI Risk Assessment template mapped to the AI NIST Framework is now part of TrustArc's library of 66+ pre-built risk assessments.

"The speed of advancement and adoption in AI and machine-learning-based technologies has made this an incredibly exciting time. TrustArc is thrilled to provide essential resources and solutions to help organizations research, assess, navigate, and manage privacy, security, and confidentiality-based AI risks," said Val Ilchenko, Chief Privacy Officer and General Counsel at TrustArc.

TrustArc Returns to IAPP Data Protection Congress 2023, Showcasing New AI Governance Capabilities

TrustArc proudly announces its participation in the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Data Protection Congress set to take place in Brussels on November 15 - 16, 2023. This premier event gathers industry experts and practitioners from around the world to explore trends, challenges, and opportunities in data privacy. TrustArc will showcase its AI governance capabilities, designed to help organizations navigate exciting advances in AI and machine learning in data privacy.

Attendees at the IAPP Data Protection Congress can engage with TrustArc's team to learn about the company's latest product updates, industry-leading capabilities, and how they continue to support organizations on their journey to achieve and maintain robust data privacy compliance. TrustArc invites all attendees to visit Booth 19 at the IAPP Data Protection Congress to discover firsthand how the company is shaping the future of AI governance.

For more information about TrustArc and its latest product updates, please visit www.trustarc.com or contact [email protected] .

About TrustArc

As a leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with automation, essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information, visit www.trustarc.com .

SOURCE TrustArc