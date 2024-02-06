TrustArc Reports Record Financial Performance, New Leadership Team

News provided by

TrustArc

06 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, a global leader in data privacy and governance solutions, today announced exceptional results for fiscal year 2023 as well as the addition of new executives to its leadership team.

Key Highlights:

  • Record-Breaking Revenue: TrustArc ended 2023 with the highest Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) balance in the company's twenty-five year history. Bolstered by ten consecutive quarters of ARR growth, these results represent a definitive recognition by global customers of the strength of TrustArc's application portfolio and deep privacy expertise. Notably, TrustArc achieved historic profitability metrics alongside this growth.
  • Accelerated Customer Growth: Reflecting consistent demand for its privacy-centric technology software, TrustArc achieved a 32% increase in new customer logos in 2023. Customer appetite for rapid, turnkey implementations as well as seamless migrations from competitive platforms helped drive these results.
  • New Leadership: TrustArc announced the additions of Val Ilchenko as General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer and Eric Sendelbach as Chief Product Officer. Val brings extensive legal expertise, leadership experience, and a deep practical understanding of privacy, security, and regulatory compliance to TrustArc. As Chief Product Officer, Eric leverages a proven track record of product excellence in SaaS environments. Eric will lead TrustArc's innovation efforts to help customers meet the evolving requirements of the data privacy and governance landscape.

"These milestone financial results and key leadership additions underscore TrustArc's commitment to our customers. We are thrilled to welcome Val and Eric to our executive team, strengthening our overall company position through their wealth of experience, which will undoubtedly contribute to TrustArc's customer-obsession in 2024 and beyond," said Jason Wesbecher, CEO of TrustArc.

For more information about TrustArc, its financial achievements, and new leadership additions, please visit www.trustarc.com or contact [email protected].

About TrustArc
As a leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with automation, essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information, visit www.trustarc.com.

SOURCE TrustArc

Also from this source

TrustArc Empowers Organizations with Accountable AI Data Privacy Governance

TrustArc Empowers Organizations with Accountable AI Data Privacy Governance

TrustArc, a leading provider of data privacy management and research solutions, is pleased to announce significant enhancements across its portfolio...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.