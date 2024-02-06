TrustArc Reports Record Financial Performance, New Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, a global leader in data privacy and governance solutions, today announced exceptional results for fiscal year 2023 as well as the addition of new executives to its leadership team.

Key Highlights:

Record-Breaking Revenue: TrustArc ended 2023 with the highest Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) balance in the company's twenty-five year history. Bolstered by ten consecutive quarters of ARR growth, these results represent a definitive recognition by global customers of the strength of TrustArc's application portfolio and deep privacy expertise. Notably, TrustArc achieved historic profitability metrics alongside this growth.

Accelerated Customer Growth: Reflecting consistent demand for its privacy-centric technology software, TrustArc achieved a 32% increase in new customer logos in 2023. Customer appetite for rapid, turnkey implementations as well as seamless migrations from competitive platforms helped drive these results.

New Leadership: TrustArc announced the additions of Val Ilchenko as General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer and Eric Sendelbach as Chief Product Officer. Val brings extensive legal expertise, leadership experience, and a deep practical understanding of privacy, security, and regulatory compliance to TrustArc. As Chief Product Officer, Eric leverages a proven track record of product excellence in SaaS environments. Eric will lead TrustArc's innovation efforts to help customers meet the evolving requirements of the data privacy and governance landscape.

"These milestone financial results and key leadership additions underscore TrustArc's commitment to our customers. We are thrilled to welcome Val and Eric to our executive team, strengthening our overall company position through their wealth of experience, which will undoubtedly contribute to TrustArc's customer-obsession in 2024 and beyond," said Jason Wesbecher, CEO of TrustArc.

For more information about TrustArc, its financial achievements, and new leadership additions, please visit www.trustarc.com

About TrustArc

As a leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with automation, essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information, visit www.trustarc.com.

