TrustArc Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2018 International Business Awards®; Also Named a Finalist for 2018 SaaS Awards

"We are honored to receive these award recognitions for our SaaS privacy management platform," said Chris Babel, CEO of TrustArc. "Our technology is constantly evolving in tandem with the rapidly changing regulatory landscape to enable our customers to meet challenges and scale their compliance with global regulations such as the EU GDPR, EU–US Privacy Shield and APEC CBPR."

2018 International Business Awards, Also Known as the "International Stevies"



The International Business Awards (IBA) are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2018 IBAs received entries from 74 nations and territories. More than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

"This year's Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are the most distinguished group of winners we've had yet," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We raised the minimum average score from the judges required to qualify as a Stevie winner, so 2018 winners should be especially proud of their achievements. We look forward to presenting their Stevies to them in London on October 20, and to telling their stories over the coming year through Stevie Awards media."

Judges' commentary on the TrustArc Data Privacy Management Platform includes:

"The system is impressive considering it increases productivity, reduces costs and provides compliance assurance."

"In the world of compliance, this is an exciting solution!"

"This product addresses an important need in the marketplace and has been designed with some future-proofing and attention to other privacy requirements beyond GDPR."

Finalist: Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product, SaaS Awards



Now in its third year, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program recognizes innovation and excellence in software. For the 2018 SaaS Awards, the TrustArc Privacy Management Platform has been named finalist in the Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product category.

Under today's global privacy regulations, companies rely on technology to automate compliance processes in order to reduce cost. TrustArc's SaaS Privacy Platform meets the needs of the marketplace by automating compliance processes with embedded privacy rules. The willingness of major corporations to manage and report their sensitive data using the TrustArc SaaS platform marks the next step in companies becoming more comfortable with cloud security.

SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said, "All entrants demonstrated considerable commitment to innovation in software solutions, and to make the shortlist itself is a huge achievement. With such a concentrated level of success in the shortlist, our judges have a significant task ahead of them to arrive at our final award winners."

For more information about the TrustArc Data Privacy Management Platform, please visit: https://www.trustarc.com/products/privacy-platform/

About TrustArc



TrustArc is the leader in data privacy compliance and risk management solutions through its unmatched combination of innovative technology, expert consulting and TRUSTe certification solutions that together address all phases of privacy program management. The TrustArc Privacy Platform is the foundation for all of its solutions, delivering a flexible, scalable and secure way to manage privacy and comply with the global privacy regulations, including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Refined over seven years of operating experience across a wide range of industries and client use cases, the TrustArc Privacy Platform is fortified by its in-depth services that leverage deep privacy expertise and proven methodologies that it has continuously enhanced over two decades and thousands of client projects. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team, TrustArc helps over 1,000 clients worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk and build trust. For more information, visit the TrustArc website, blog and LinkedIn.

About the Stevie® Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About the SaaS Awards



The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

