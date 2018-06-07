TrustArcConnect Partner Program Expanded to Address Rapidly Growing Demand for Privacy Technology Solutions

Privacy regulations such as the GDPR, which went into effect May 25th, have increased demand for technology solutions to operationalize managing privacy compliance on an ongoing basis. The increased reliance on technology has led to IT and information security teams playing a larger role in managing privacy at companies of all sizes. Many of these companies rely on channel partners to meet their IT and information security needs. The TrustArcConnect Partner Program enables resellers, systems integrators, digital agencies, law firms, and consultancies to expand their offerings with the full range of privacy technology solutions in the TrustArc Privacy Platform.

"We are committed to meeting the privacy requirements of customers of all sizes, in all functions, and across all geographies. Our channel partners are key to meeting those market needs and helping us continue to connect customers around the world with our technology products," said Chris Babel, CEO of TrustArc. "TrustArc has committed extensive resources to enable channel partners to augment their existing capabilities and quickly expand their sales with privacy related solutions. With 21 years of privacy industry experience and seven years of experience operating a proven platform at high scale, TrustArc provides a unique opportunity for channel partners to expand their offerings."

The TrustArcConnect Partner Program enables TrustArc to continue its global expansion by providing IT and infosecurity professionals across small, medium, and large enterprises access to the TrustArc Privacy Platform. The platform, which includes solutions to manage data mapping, risk assessments, website tracker scanning, consent management, and much more, is designed to support virtually every privacy use case and provides a proven and compelling addition to existing channel partner solution portfolios.

TrustArc operates globally with teams based in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. For more information on the TrustArcConnect Partner Program, please visit: www.trustarc.com/partner-program

TrustArc is the leader in data privacy compliance and risk management solutions through its unmatched combination of innovative technology, expert consulting and TRUSTe certification solutions that together address all phases of privacy program management. The TrustArc Privacy Platform is the foundation for all of its solutions, delivering a flexible, scalable and secure way to manage privacy and comply with the global privacy regulations, including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Refined over seven years of operating experience across a wide range of industries and client use cases, the TrustArc Privacy Platform is fortified by its in-depth services that leverage deep privacy expertise and proven methodologies that it has continuously enhanced over two decades and thousands of client projects. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team, TrustArc helps over 1,000 clients worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk and build trust. For more information, visit the TrustArc website, blog and LinkedIn.

