TrustCommerce Announces First Client Live with Cloud Payments Integrated with EHR

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center uses cloud-based payment system's seamless integration with EHR to securely accept card-present payments within existing workflows.

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustCommerce®, a Sphere Company, and leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software, today announced that The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is the first health system to go live with Cloud Payments integration with Epic.

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center uses TrustCommerce's innovative next-generation Cloud Payments platform, which is integrated with Epic's electronic health records (EHR) software, for the secure processing of patient payments.

Cloud Payments is TrustCommerce's cloud-based cardholder present payment solution and operates over the internet with no software installation needed on the local workstation or server. This leads to faster and more consistent implementations, a smaller IT footprint, and easier troubleshooting and support. Once configured, Cloud Payments Validated Point to Point Encrypted (VP2PE) devices are initiated via secure web service message, enabling cardholders to tap, dip, or swipe their card on the terminal.

Providing patients a more retail-like experience, Cloud Payments leverages Android-based devices from PAX and offers flexible payment methods such as EMV, contactless/Near-Field Communications (NFC), Google Pay, Apple Pay, and MSR (magstripe). The solution is also Validated Point-to-Point Encrypted, ensuring that sensitive card data never enters the client's environment. Additionally, the Cloud Payments integration works seamlessly with TrustCommerce's TC Citadel® product, enabling card information to be securely tokenized and saved for future use, including for payments made in the EHR and in payment plans.

"We are proud and excited to have Ohio State Wexner Medical Center adopt our newest product, Cloud Payments," said Anthony Lucatuorto, Chief Executive Officer, Sphere, Powered by TrustCommerce. "As a result of its web-based infrastructure, Cloud Payments provides organizations using Epic an EMV solution that can be quickly implemented and upgraded without touching each workstation and removing the complexities of virtual environments in the deployment."

TrustCommerce solutions have been integrating with Epic since 2007 and allow for flexibility with payment functionality centralized across a wide range of applications, including front desk, back office, online, kiosk, pharmacy, and more. TrustCommerce is integrated with MyChart, Resolute, Welcome, Tapestry, and Willow products, and provides a seamless experience when accepting patient payments.

All trademarks contained herein are the sole and exclusive property of their respective owners. Epic, MyChart, Resolute, Welcome, Tapestry, and Willow are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About TrustCommerce®

TrustCommerce®, a Sphere company, is the leading financial technology company trusted by the nation's largest health systems. The TrustCommerce integrated payment platform can reduce friction and facilitates secure, compliant patient payments. Using TrustCommerce to enhance the patient financial experience and untangle payment workflows, clients can securely process payments anytime and be connected with core software including EHRs and PMs. Our integrated software and payments solutions help organizations increase payment collection while delivering industry-leading security and compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Learn more at trustcommerce.com.

