Trusted by Leading Cancer Centers to Solve Oncology's Information Overload, Triomics Raises $22 million to Accelerate Adoption

Led by Battery Ventures, the round will scale Triomics' AI platform across cancer centers nationwide and deepen life-sciences partnerships

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triomics, an oncology AI company helping cancer centers operationalize complex clinical information, today announced it has raised $22 million in Series B financing led by Battery Ventures, with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Lightspeed and Y Combinator, alongside strategic backers Oncology Ventures and Precision Health Informatics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Texas Oncology. This round brings Triomics' total funding raised to date to more than $36 million.

The new capital will be used to accelerate adoption across health systems, oncology networks and life sciences organizations; grow Triomics' AI/engineering and forward-deployed teams; and advance the company's AI agents for clinical care and research. Triomics is already working with leading cancer centers like Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), MD Anderson, Yale Cancer Center and its partner Smilow Cancer Hospital, and Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center, as well as some of the nation's largest community oncology practices, such as Texas Oncology.

"Oncology faces an information burden at a scale legacy systems were never designed to handle, and that burden can stand in the way of better outcomes," said Sarim Khan, co-founder and CEO of Triomics. "Clinicians, research coordinators and medical assistants are working against records that have become too large and too dynamic to process manually. We built Triomics to turn that complexity into usable intelligence inside the workflow, purpose-built for oncology. This financing allows us to bring that infrastructure to many more cancer centers and improve care for cancer patients."

Beyond provider workflows, Triomics has built a broader oncology network that helps life- sciences organizations with their critical clinical-trial operations. The company believes the combination of deep provider workflow integration across cancer centers, combined with oncology-specific AI infrastructure, creates a durable foundation for the next generation of care and research applications.

Transforming Oncology's Data Overload into Actionable Intelligence

Cancer care is no longer constrained by a lack of information; it's limited by the ability to use the data that already exists. A single patient history can span hundreds of narrative-heavy clinic notes, pathology and radiology reports, biomarker results, outside records, prior treatments, and ever-evolving trial criteria and guidelines. Yet the workflows required to make that information usable have remained overwhelmingly manual.

"Oncology is the hardest place to build AI, yet the most important," said Hrituraj Singh, co-founder and CTO of Triomics. "Getting a model to reason reliably across thousands of pages of notes, pathology, imaging and evolving trial criteria, and show its work, is what separates a demo from software that clinicians actually use. We've spent four years building that foundation and this round lets us push even further."

Founded in 2021 by Khan and Singh, Triomics is building a platform that uses AI agents to read the full longitudinal patient record and converts unstructured information into structured, explainable outputs. Then, it delivers those insights directly into clinical and operational workflows. Unlike lightweight summarization tools, every output is source-backed and verifiable inside the clinician's workflow. The platform supports proactive clinical trial matching, pre-visit chart review and preparation, and oncology data abstraction for registry, quality improvement and operational use cases.

Cancer centers rely on Triomics to expand trial access, reduce the burden of manual chart review, improve visit preparation and generate higher‑quality structured data for research and operations. Published results show that users of the company's product have increased trial matches by 40% and trial enrollments by more than 30%, while also reducing chart review times by 67%. The platform has received peer-review validation in Nature Digital Medicine and was presented at ASCO, underscoring growing demand for AI that can operate reliably on the full patient record.

"We are excited to partner with Triomics, our selected solution for oncology clinical trial matching, to extend our collaboration to an AI-enabled method for cancer registry abstraction and reporting. This activity is labor intensive, subjective and challenging to complete in a timely manner. Our goal is to produce autonomous chart abstraction of clinical registry quality that can be rapidly reviewed and finalized for reporting by human registrars to comply with mandatory state, federal and professional society reporting obligations," said Lee Schwamm, MD, chief digital health officer, Yale New Haven Health System, and associate dean, Digital Strategy & Transformation, Yale School of Medicine.

"Triomics built what oncology has always needed: AI infrastructure that actually works on the full patient record," said Brandon Gleklen, principal at Battery Ventures, who is joining the Triomics board of directors. "We are live at some of the top cancer centers and demonstrating measurable outcomes—faster enrollment, less manual chart review—and the same underlying AI infrastructure already powers multiple distinct workflows with no redundant integrations. That kind of platform leverage, inside a customer base this strong, is rare at this stage."

About Triomics

Triomics is an oncology AI company building the infrastructure that turns complex, longitudinal cancer records into structured, explainable intelligence. The company's platform supports patient trial matching, pre-visit chart prep, and oncology data abstraction, helping care teams, research teams, and health systems act faster on the information already in the chart. Headquartered in New York, Triomics is backed by Battery Ventures, Lightspeed, Nexus Venture Partners, Y Combinator and Oncology Ventures. For more information, visit www.triomics.com.

SOURCE Triomics