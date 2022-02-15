Trusted Senior Specialists Begins a New Chapter of Growth by Partnering with Integrity

"For two decades, Michael and Melinda have built a thriving business with incomparable customer relationships," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "As an Integrity partner, Trusted Senior Specialists can maintain that impressive track record, while expanding their reach and influence. The support and technology they now have access to will enable them to set business goals higher than ever before and serve more Americans. I'm proud to welcome Michael and Melinda as Integrity partners and we can't wait to include them in Integrity's future success."

The Wilhelms built Trusted Senior Specialists with one goal in mind — to provide exceptional customer service to seniors transitioning to Medicare. This focus has garnered significant industry recognition and awards along with thousands of loyal clients. Trusted Senior Specialists offers clients lifetime Medicare coaches through its concierge service, helping seniors in the Houston area understand options for each individual situation.

"At Trusted Senior Specialists, we protect your most valuable assets: your health, wealth and wellbeing," said Michael Wilhelm, Partner in Trusted Senior Specialists. "We've always endeavored to be an organization that our clients can trust in a time of need — and that's a mission Integrity shares. We're thrilled to now offer our agents an entire suite of resources and a powerful insurtech platform that will help them better evaluate and serve the true needs of each client. The opportunity in front of us is greater than we could have imagined and we're ready for our next phase as Integrity partners."

Through Integrity's omnichannel insurtech platform, Trusted Senior Specialists' agents will access proprietary, end-to-end technology to assist clients through all phases of their Medicare transition. These resources include a comprehensive CRM system, MedicareCENTER, insightful data and analytics, and access to a world-class advertising and marketing firm. Trusted Senior Specialists will also benefit from Integrity's shared business services, which encompass IT, human resources, accounting, and legal and compliance.

In addition, all Integrity partners offer their employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"One reason our company has been so successful for many years is the family-like atmosphere we've cultivated," said Melinda Wilhelm, Partner in Trusted Senior Specialists. "We want those we work with to know that we truly care for them, whether it's our agents, our clients or our employees. Today, we're excited that our family has grown a bit larger — being part of the Integrity family means we can offer our agents and clients many more services and resources. Our employees have always been our coworkers in success. Through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan, we can offer them ownership for the first time. Our most exciting days are ahead of us and we can't wait to see what the future holds for Trusted Senior Specialists."

By securing an Integrity partnership, Trusted Senior Specialists becomes an integral part of Integrity's fast-growing partner network. This group of industry leaders and icons collaborate to innovate insurance and financial processes — to implement solutions that help Americans prepare for the good days ahead.

For more information about Trusted Senior Specialists' decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/TrustedSeniorSpecialists.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Trusted Senior Specialists

In 2005, Michael and Melinda Wilhelm founded Trusted Senior Specialists, headquartered in Houston, Texas, with the goal of serving Medicare beneficiaries. Built on foundational values of love and trust, the company has grown from a husband-wife team to a family of employees who share their vision, compassion and desire to serve. Trusted Senior Specialists delivers old-fashioned customer service of yesterday, using the advanced technology of today. Throughout their growth, their 5,000 agents have remained focused on helping over 82,000 Americans protect their most valuable assets: health, wealth and wellbeing. For more information, visit www.trustedseniorspecialists.com.

