Trustero Announces AI-Powered Playbooks, a Multi-Agent Framework that Uplevels GRC Practitioners

Trustero expands its AI-native GRC platform with Playbooks and MetricStream integration, offering qualified users a complimentary Proof-of-Concept.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustero AI, the leader in AI-powered GRC automation, today announced AI-powered Playbooks coincident with an integration with MetricStream, delivering Continuous Control Monitoring (CCM) and Intelligent Evidence Management to MetricStream users and the GRC community, at large.

Modern GRC programs demand more than periodic assessments and manual evidence collection. With Trustero, GRC practitioners move beyond point-in-time testing to adopt continuous, intelligent GRC operations — where controls are always tested, evidence is always current, and audit readiness is always-on. Integrating with Trustero enables enterprises to automate control validation, eliminate manual GRC work, and continuously monitor GRC posture — all while preserving their incumbent, authoritative system-of-record.

Playbooks: The Engine Behind Continuous, Intelligent GRC

Trustero Intelligence (TI) Playbooks are structured, automated workflows in which out-of-the-box and user-defined AI agents work in concert to complete GRC tasks end-to-end. Playbooks are not chatbot wrappers or bolt-on AI features: they are the practical expression of Trustero's multi-agent architecture: discrete AI agents — Control Agent, Evidence Agent, Policy Agent, Risk Agent — collaborating autonomously across a customer's GRC program, surfacing risks, testing controls, and generating audit-ready outputs without manual intervention while reinforcing accuracy.

A Playbook is defined once and scheduled to run continuously. Examples include:

Pre-Board Compliance Briefing: A scheduled Playbook compiles a structured GRC summary — current risk posture, open control deficiencies, regulatory changes, key metrics — automatically delivered before a board meeting: three days of manual effort is reduced to a two-hour review .

A scheduled compiles a structured GRC summary — current risk posture, open control deficiencies, regulatory changes, key metrics — automatically delivered before a board meeting: . Weekly Controls Health Check: A Playbook reviews all critical controls, flags any that have moved to a non-compliant or degraded state, and surfaces open risks above threshold — ready for triage .

A reviews all critical controls, flags any that have moved to a non-compliant or degraded state, and surfaces open risks above threshold — . Regulatory Impact Assessment: A new regulation is published, a Playbook semantically compares it against the existing control library and policy framework, delivers a structured gap analysis and remediation priorities in hours, not months .

A new regulation is published, a semantically compares it against the existing control library and policy framework, delivers a structured gap analysis and remediation priorities . Audit Readiness: Weeks before an audit, a Playbook analyzes full control coverage against applicable Trust Services Criteria or other frameworks, identifies gaps, and schedules weekly monitoring to track closure through audit day.

Weeks before an audit, a analyzes full control coverage against applicable Trust Services Criteria or other frameworks, identifies gaps, and schedules weekly monitoring to track closure through audit day. Policy Gap Analysis: A Playbook continuously analyzes the policy library against the current control framework and regulatory requirements, flagging outdated policies, missing coverage, or internal conflicts — scheduling monthly rechecks automatically.

Trustero ships built-in Playbooks for common GRC scenarios and supports fully custom Playbooks tailored to any framework, regulation, or internal policy. Organizations can share Playbooks across teams, building institutional libraries of practitioner-defined workflows.

Trustero Augments Incumbent Systems-of-Record

Trustero is built to work alongside incumbent GRC systems, not displace them. This integration maintains MetricStream as the system of record for policies, controls, and evidence — while Trustero provides the AI-native layer that continuously monitors, tests, and enriches that record.

Incumbent GRC platforms were designed for workflows atop document management. "bolt-on" AI chatbots layered atop those platforms offer limited evidence collection, limited context, and are prone to hallucination. Trustero is different: AI-native since inception and built from the ground up on a multi-agent architecture. "Trustero achieves 97.5% control test accuracy and 93% control test consistency based on continuous regression testing," stated David Marsyla, Trustero VP of Engineering. "Accuracy is table stakes and hallucinations are a setback: we believe GRC vendors asserting 'AI' should be wholly transparent."

Re-Imagining the GRC Practitioner

Trustero AI is not about reducing GRC headcount: it is about upleveling GRC professionals. As one Trustero customer put it: "We are moving from a world of 'spreadsheet denizens' to a world of Playbook practitioners and prompt engineers."

Playbooks eliminate repetitive, manual work — evidence collection, report assembly, controls testing — freeing practitioners to focus on strategic risk decisions, stakeholder relationships, and program design. The GRC professional becomes an intelligent orchestrator of AI-driven workflows, not a data gatherer across organizational silos.

Key Capabilities of the Trustero and MetricStream Integration

In addition to Playbooks, Trustero builds on previously released Continuous Control Monitoring (CCM), Natural Language Test Procedures, and Automated Evidence Management. Like our previously announced integration with Archer IRM, MetricStream remains the system of record; Trustero provides the AI-powered automation and continuous monitoring layer on top.

"The GRC industry is racing to glaze AI relevancy onto workflow systems that simply were not designed for it. Trustero has been AI-native since inception in 2020," said Phil Liu, CEO Trustero AI. "Our core has evolved from NLP leveraging BERT in 2020, RAG in 2021, to full multi-agent architecture in 2024. That is not a chatbot bolt-on — it is a fundamentally different foundation. The result is a GRC program that is continuously compliant, audit-ready at any moment, and run by practitioners who are doing the most valuable work of their careers."

Limited-Time Offer for MetricStream Users: Free Proof of Concept

Effective immediately, deploy the Trustero-MetricStream integration. Trustero is offering a complimentary proof of concept at no cost — $0, £0, or €0 — for the first eight qualified organizations. Qualified organizations can request a demo and apply here: https://trustero.com/products/ti-playbooks

About Trustero AI

Trustero AI is a Multi-Agent governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) system built to help organizations automate and continuously monitor GRC programs. By combining intelligent evidence collection, AI-driven analysis, and automated control mapping, Trustero enables enterprises to achieve and maintain compliance faster, with less manual effort and greater confidence. Trustero is focused on repeatable accuracy and stomping out hallucinations while enabling a new generation of GRC practitioners to uplevel skills. www.trustero.com

SOURCE Trustero