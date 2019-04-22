Trustmark Announces Partnership with Plug and Play

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustmark, the Lake Forest, IL-based national employee benefits provider with specialized expertise in voluntary benefits, self-funded health benefits, and health and fitness management, announced today its partnership with Plug and Play, a leading Silicon Valley-based Global Innovation Platform.

"This partnership with Plug and Play will help us better anticipate the competitive forces that will shape our businesses going forward," said Kevin Slawin, Trustmark's President and CEO. "At a time of increasing change and disruption, Plug and Play's focus on Insurtech, employee benefits, and health innovation will introduce us to technology startup partners that can potentially accelerate our strategies to further differentiate Trustmark in the marketplace."

Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play, said, "We leverage the most innovative technologies from health, insurance, and more than ten other industries to help our partners transform their digital strategy. We are excited to partner with Trustmark and drive disruptive solutions within the employee benefits and health space."

Since inception in 2016, Plug and Play Insurtech has provided a vast platform for over 75 corporate partners and made more than 40 investments in Insurtech startups. Plug and Play Insurtech also has a global footprint with offices in Beijing, Munich, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo.

"Trustmark is committed to innovation and finding additional solutions to benefit our clients and stakeholders," said Brad Bodell, Trustmark's CIO. "This partnership will help Trustmark improve its speed to market, enhance our digital capabilities and help us create a technology-enabled, competitive advantage."

About Trustmark

More than 100 years of Trust.

Trustmark provides access to a full spectrum of employee benefits to improve health and financial wellbeing, including payroll-deducted voluntary products, benefit administration, wellness programs and fitness center management. Trustmark's success is based on building and maintaining trust through personal, responsive service and flexible, innovative benefit solutions. Visit us at www.trustmarkcompanies.com.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

Contact: Allison Romero, 1-408-524-1457, allison@plugandplaytechcenter.com

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

http://plugandplaytechcenter.com

