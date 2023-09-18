TrustRadius and SlapFive Announce CustomerX Impact Awards Finalists

News provided by

TrustRadius, Inc.

18 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

CustomerX Impact Awards recognize customer marketing and advocacy (CMA) professionals who facilitate strategic growth initiatives through customer-centric programs.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius and SlapFive today announce the 36 finalists for the second-annual CustomerX Impact Awards, celebrating customer marketing and advocacy (CMA) superstars who drive organizational growth through world-class, customer-centric programs.

Continue Reading
The CustomerX Impact Awards, hosted by TrustRadius and SlapFive, recognizes customer marketing and advocacy professionals who facilitate strategic growth initiatives through customer-centric programs.
The CustomerX Impact Awards, hosted by TrustRadius and SlapFive, recognizes customer marketing and advocacy professionals who facilitate strategic growth initiatives through customer-centric programs.

The 2023 CustomerX Impact Awards finalists were chosen from peer-nominated submissions and evaluated by a panel of distinguished industry experts, including Chris Adlard, Founder of the C-change Diagnostic; Gordana Stok, Founder of Beyond the Case Study; Leslie Paterson, Vice President of Customer Advocacy at BMC Software; and Kalina Bryant, Founder of UnapologeTECH.

The following is the list of finalists for each award category:

Acquisition Ace—propels new customer acquisition and advocacy initiatives across sales and marketing channels, which accelerates sales cycles:

  • Karilla Dyer, Wrike
  • Luis González, Alteryx
  • David Olsen, Yubico
  • Pippa Peterson, LiquidSpace
  • Brian Piper, Snyk
  • Jason Rumanek, CMiC

Customer Marketing and Advocacy Ambassador—always represents the voice of the customer and fosters cross-functional collaboration:

  • Nina Andres, Invoca
  • Kristen Auguste, Siemens Digital Industries Software
  • Alison Bukowski, PeerSpot
  • Ashley Hammer, Conga
  • Bridget Sauer, Atlassian
  • Mindy Youngs, Procore Technologies

Expansion Engineer—drives revenue expansion from existing customers through cross-sell and upsell campaigns and increases customer lifetime value:

  • Laney Alspaugh, Bandwidth
  • Lily Borges, KnowBe4
  • Gaëlle Elgazar, SysAid Technologies
  • Jill Solomon, ADP
  • Praburam Srinivasan, Freshworks
  • Kati Viscaino, Trimble Viewpoint

Innovation Driver—powers innovation through customers and their ideas, paving the way for co-creation of new products and accelerating company success:

  • Lauren Culbertson, Procore Technologies
  • Michelle Heimerl, Smartsheet
  • Jennifer Lovejoy, SentinelOne
  • Lauren Rappold, Apptio
  • Stefan Roodt, INFUSEmedia
  • Alyssa Vorhees, Paycor

Market Trailblazer—creates world-class company growth through customer-centric programs that build brand loyalty, advocacy, and demand:

  • Michael Beahm, Procore Technologies
  • Jeff Cotrupe, SingleStore
  • Florian Engel, Aiven
  • Natalie Gullatt, Perceptyx
  • Tiffany Hancher, VMware
  • Pooja Uphadyay, Adesso Associates

Retention Champion—inspires faster, deeper, and wider product adoption through customer advocates while enhancing their success with company products:

  • Divanshi Arora, Grazitti Interactive
  • Kyra Ecker, ScienceLogic
  • Niki Germano, BetterCloud
  • Joseph Johnson, CrowdStrike
  • Katie Pedroza, Adobe
  • Natalie Wenzelis, Alludo

"We created the CustomerX Impact Awards to inspire customer marketing leaders to pursue customer-led growth (CLG) by shining the light on great CLG initiatives conducted by their peers," said Jeff Ernst, Founder and CEO of SlapFive. "This year's finalists have crushed it, not only by proactively aligning their work with their companies' growth priorities, but by achieving tremendous impact on revenue."

The six CustomerX Impact Awards categories recognize customer engagement efforts that drive brand loyalty, attract new business, and go beyond traditional tactics to bring change and innovation in the technology industry.

"The CustomerX Impact Awards bring customer marketing and advocacy to the forefront," said Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "The professionals named here as finalists are true needle-movers in the push to improve and empower CMA initiatives that create a stronger bond between companies and their customers, and in turn, drive growth. I'd like to extend a big congratulations to the finalists of the CustomerX Impact Awards."

Winners will be chosen from the list of finalists and announced at CustomerXCon 2023 in Boston, MA, October 17-18. Please visit the CustomerX Impact Awards website to learn more.

About TrustRadius
TrustRadius delivers the most-credible B2B technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About SlapFive
SlapFive is the first customer marketing and advocacy software platform for driving customer-led growth. By combining customer content, customer advocacy, customer references, and customer campaigns into a single solution, SlapFive gives companies complete visibility into all customer engagement activities and their influence on revenue. Over 5,000 professionals rely on SlapFive to mobilize customers to drive strategic growth initiatives that improve customer acquisition, adoption, expansion, retention, and renewal.

SOURCE TrustRadius, Inc.

Also from this source

TrustRadius Honors 165 Vendors With Tech Cares Awards

TrustRadius' 2023 Tech Buyer Data Reveals Self-Serve Economy is "Prove It or Lose It"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.