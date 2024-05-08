After analyzing over 50,000 reviews, 1,623 Top Rated awards were earned across 545 categories.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TrustRadius, the most-trusted B2B buyer intelligence platform, announced the 2024 Top Rated award winners. This prestigious prize in technology is solely based on customer sentiment in reviews found on TrustRadius.

Because every user review submitted to TrustRadius is verified with stringent fraud detection, and the trScore metric corrects for bias, buyers know these awards are based on genuine customer voice. For a deeper exploration of the moderation process and review quality standards on TrustRadius, see the latest report .

TrustRadius Announces 2024 Top Rated Award Winners

To qualify for a 2024 Top Rated award, vendors were required to:

Reach at least 10 new or refreshed reviews within one year, ending April 1, 2024

Achieve a traffic volume of .5% or higher in their category

Earn a trScore of 7.5 or higher

Each Top Rated product is given an award badge, which helps earn buyer trust faster and brings winners an average of 90% more visibility on TrustRadius. In 2023, Top Rated award winners saw an average of over four million views of product profiles on TrustRadius.

"Unlike pay-to-play review sites, products on TrustRadius cannot buy their way up a category list—and they can't win our awards that way either," says Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "We only have a few awards each year that are based on customer sentiment, so they have become a trust signal for buyers and enable vendors to build brand preference. We are on a mission to help buyers make confident technology decisions and vendors connect with their target audience."

Any product with a Top Rated badge means it's proven its dedication to customer satisfaction and best-in-class product capabilities to current users. Starting today, the 2024 Top Rated badges will be displayed on winners' TrustRadius product profiles and category pages for all to see.

"In today's complicated technology landscape we are here to help vendors highlight their differentiators and make a buyer's short list," says Allyson Havener, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Community. "While 441 unique products and 264 unique vendors won a Top Rated award, there were a total of 1,623 awards given. We understand that products don't always fit into one category or buyer use case, so allowing products to win in multiple categories gives buyers more opportunities to find the right software for their specific needs."

Learn more about our Top Rated award and winners in our blog .

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius delivers the most credible buyer intelligence platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

