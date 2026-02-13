Truth Social Funds Files Registration Statement for Two Digital Asset ETFs

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truth Social Funds announced today that it has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for two exchange-traded funds: the Truth Social Cronos Yield Maximizer ETF and the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ether ETF.

In connection with the proposed funds, Truth Social Funds is partnering with Crypto.com, which is expected to serve as the digital asset custodian, the liquidity provider, and the staking services provider for the ETFs, subject to regulatory approval. The ETFs will be able to be purchased through Crypto.com's broker-dealer, Foris Capital US LLC.

The Truth Social Cronos Yield Maximizer ETF is designed to seek investment results corresponding to the performance of CRO, the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos ecosystem, plus staking rewards associated with the asset. The Truth Social Bitcoin and Ether ETF is designed to seek investment results corresponding to the combined performance of Bitcoin and Ether, plus staking rewards associated with Ether.

Both funds will be advised by Yorkville America Equities, LLC, and are expected to carry a management fee of 0.95%.

Steve Neamtz, President of Yorkville America Equities, stated, "We are excited to launch our initial two Digital/Crypto offerings under Truth Social ETFs. In partnership with Crypto.com, we plan to provide an investment platform for investors covering multiple aspects of digital and crypto investing with both capital appreciation and income opportunities."

"We are pleased to be selected to provide digital asset custody, liquidity, and staking services for these new Truth Social Funds ETFs," said Kris Marszalek, Cofounder and CEO of Crypto.com. "These two digital asset ETFs have a strong value proposition that Crypto.com is supportive of and look forward to providing traders access to."

The registration statement is subject to SEC review and has not yet become effective. Securities described in the prospectus may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the registration statement becoming effective.

About Yorkville America

Yorkville America, LLC, a Florida-based asset management firm, specializes in providing branded investment products centered around America First-themed businesses. With extensive knowledge of capital markets and the securities industry, Yorkville America caters to the specific needs of its clients by offering tailored investment products. For more information, visit yorkvilleamerica.com.

About Yorkville America Equities

Yorkville America Equities is a registered investment adviser focused on developing America First strategies. The firm seeks to deliver client-focused solutions that support U.S.-based companies aligned with national priorities. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly notice filed or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Additional Important Disclosures may be found in our Form ADV Part 2A, which can be found at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/336431.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations; Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content; and Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

About Truth Social Funds

The Truth Social Funds are a newly launched suite of America First-themed exchange- traded funds (ETFs) designed to provide investors with exposure to U.S.-focused innovation, energy independence, national security, and domestic economic leadership. The ETFs are sponsored by Truth Social Funds and are advised by Yorkville America Equities. Learn more at www.truthsocialfunds.com .

The funds have filed registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission but are not yet effective. An investment in the fund cannot be made, nor money accepted, until the registration statement is effective. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. A preliminary prospectus which contains this and other information about the fund may be obtained (when available) by calling Yorkville America Equities, LLC at (201) 985-8300 or visiting http://www.truthsocialfunds.com/etfs . The information in the preliminary prospectus is not complete and may be changed. The final prospectus should be read carefully before investing, and when available may be obtained from the same source. This communication is not an offer to sell fund shares and is not soliciting an offer to buy fund shares in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor of the Truth Social ETFs. Yorkville America Equities, LLC is the investment adviser of the Truth Social ETFs and Tuttle Capital Management, LLC serves as the sub-adviser of the Truth Social ETFs. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Yorkville America Equities, LLC and Tuttle Capital Management, LLC.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security, and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Fund's investment objectives, strategies, performance expectations, market outlook, anticipated benefits, and future operations.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, market conditions, operational and regulatory risks, the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies, changes in investment performance, and other risks described in the Fund's prospectus and statement of additional information.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and other applicable regulatory offering documents related to the Fund's contain this and other relevant information ETFs.

An investment in the Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ETFs involves risk, including possible loss of principal. ETF's trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETFs. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the ETF, which should be considered carefully when making investment decisions. For a complete description of the ETFs' principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any references to investment products or strategies are for descriptive purposes only. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. A prospectus and, if applicable, a summary prospectus or statement of additional information contain this and other information and may be obtained from the issuer or by visiting the applicable fund website. Please read these materials carefully before investing.

SOURCE Truth Social Funds