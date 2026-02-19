Yorkville America Equities, LLC and Truth Social Funds Announce Proposed Acquisition of the Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA)

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yorkville America Equities, LLC ("Yorkville"), investment adviser for the Truth Social Funds, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Point Bridge America First ETF (Ticker: MAGA) into the Truth Social Funds product suite. The respective Board of Trustees of the Truth Social Funds and ETF Series Solutions have approved this transaction, which, if approved by shareholders, is expected to close in Q2 2026.

The Truth Social Funds and each of its existing ETF series are part of the Truth.Fi fintech brand from Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("Trump Media"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social and the streaming platform Truth+. Pursuant to the transaction, the Point Bridge America First ETF would be reorganized into the Truth Social America First ETF.

The Point Bridge America First ETF currently has approximately $32 million in assets under management. Upon closing of the acquisition, Yorkville would become the investment adviser to the Truth Social America First ETF. Point Bridge Capital, LLC would continue to provide day-to-day portfolio management in a sub-advisory capacity, and Tuttle Capital Management, LLC would serve as trading sub-adviser responsible for trading portfolio securities and broker-dealer selection. Vident Asset Management would not continue as sub-adviser following the transaction.

The investment objective, principal investment strategies, principal risks, and management fee of the ETF are expected to remain the same following the acquisition.

Under the terms of the agreement and plan of reorganization, the target fund will transfer all of its assets to the acquiring fund in exchange for shares of the acquiring fund, which will assume all liabilities of the target fund. Shareholders of the target fund will receive shares of the acquiring fund equal in value to the net asset value of their target fund holdings immediately prior to the closing of the transaction. The transaction is expected to be a tax-free reorganization for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Hal Lambert, Founder of Point Bridge Capital, stated, "I'm excited to take the Point Bridge America First ETF to the next level with this acquisition by Yorkville and the Truth Social Funds. I launched the 'MAGA ETF' in 2017 to give investors the opportunity to invest in US based America First companies that reflect those values. I'm proud of the success of the MAGA ETF and look forward to this great alignment of values with Yorkville and the Truth Social Funds."

Steve Neamtz, President of Yorkville America Equities, stated, "We are thrilled to bring the Point Bridge America First ETF into the Truth Social Funds family. What Hal Lambert and the Point Bridge Capital organization stand for aligns completely with the values and philosophy of the Truth Social Funds. We align with America First."

The proposed acquisition is subject to customary shareholder and regulatory approvals. Proxy materials will be distributed to shareholders of record of the target fund in connection with the proposed acquisition.

About Yorkville America

Yorkville America, LLC, a Florida-based asset management firm, specializes in providing branded investment products centered around America First themed businesses. With extensive knowledge of capital markets and the securities industry, Yorkville America caters to the specific needs of its clients by offering tailored investment products. For more information, visit yorkvilleamerica.com.

About Yorkville America Equities

Yorkville America Equities, LLC, wholly owned by Yorkville America, LLC, is a registered investment adviser focused on developing America First strategies. The firm seeks to deliver client-focused solutions that support U.S.-based companies aligned with national priorities. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly notice filed or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Additional Important Disclosures may be found in our Form ADV Part 2A, which can be found at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/336431.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's s assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations; Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content; and Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

About Truth Social Funds

The Truth Social Funds are a newly launched suite of America First-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to provide investors with exposure to U.S.-focused innovation, energy independence, national security, and domestic economic leadership. The ETFs are sponsored by Truth Social Funds and are advised by Yorkville America Equities. Learn more at www.truthsocialfunds.com .

About Point Bridge Capital

Hal Lambert, CFA, founded Point Bridge Capital in 2013 to provide high-net-worth individuals customized investment management advice across all asset classes. Point Bridge Capital is a fee-only, non-commission SEC-registered investment adviser (RIA) with a fiduciary duty to act in its clients' best interests. Point Bridge, through its partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners, combines the vast scale and services available at the largest Wall Street firms with the client service and customization of small regional firms. Scaling our firm with Dynasty allows us to offer investment products with lower fees than what would be paid as a standalone company. This innovative business model gives clients the best of both worlds – near-unlimited and incomparable investment choices with dedicated service to meet clients' personal goals. In addition to investment management, Point Bridge provides independent custody of assets and trustee services. Hal frequently appears on CNBC and Fox Business to discuss global markets, Federal Reserve policy, and the economy.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits, effects, timing, and completion of the acquisition, the future operations or performance of the Truth Social America First ETF, and the Trust's expectations regarding efficiencies, scale, or shareholder outcomes resulting from the transaction.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, market conditions, operational and regulatory risks, the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies, changes in investment performance, and other risks described in the Truth Social America First ETF prospectus and statement of additional information.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Trust undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus at www.truthsocialfunds.com/etf or by calling Yorkville America Equities, LLC at (201) 985-8300. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETFs. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the ETF, which should be considered carefully when making investment decisions. For a complete description of the ETFs' principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor of the Truth Social ETFs. Yorkville America Equities, LLC is the investment adviser of the Truth Social ETFs and Tuttle Capital Management, LLC serves as the sub-adviser of the Truth Social ETFs. Point Bridge Capital, LLC is the sub-adviser of the Truth Social America First ETF. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Yorkville America Equities, LLC, Tuttle Capital Management, LLC, and Point Bridge Capital, LLC.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any references to investment products or strategies are for descriptive purposes only. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. A prospectus and, if applicable, a summary prospectus or statement of additional information contain this and other information and may be obtained from the issuer or by visiting the applicable fund website. Please read these materials carefully before investing.

