TruVideo Launches Groundbreaking Service AI Suite Tailored to Drive Customer Experience for the Automotive Industry

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruVideo, a leader in video and AI for the Automotive and Transportation sector, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative AI suite specifically designed to meet the unique needs of dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Building on the foundation of their highly-successful sentiment analysis, TruVideo has leveraged the best elements of various AI and Generative AI models to deliver cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled customer experiences.

The features included in TruVideo's AI suite include:

Sentiment Anaylsis from TruVideo

Live Sentiment Analysis: TruVideo's real-time sentiment analysis provides OEMs and dealerships with immediate insight into a customer's experience, eliminating the need for unreliable, often-manipulated and outdated surveys. This transformative technology has significantly improved service satisfaction for certain brands. Based on an analysis of every text, dealership staff are notified in real time when a customer requires extra attention, ensuring proactive and responsive customer care.





TruVideo's TruAssist automates common inquiries and provides multiple appropriate replies based on the customer's need. This creates efficiencies for all staff members and is projected to eliminate 60-70% of the time spent responding to messages by the end of this year. AI Video Summaries: TruVideo's Video Summaries offer a convenient solution for customers reviewing inspection videos. Instead of watching the video or reading a transcript, users receive a concise text summary, significantly reducing review time.

"Our AI professionalizes dealership communication to customers by assisting personnel with suggested, grammatically-correct responses. This is an example of how we are bringing technology together with a human touch in order to provide a first-class customer experience," said. Douglas Chystall, CTO and Co-Founder, TruVideo.

"Ninety-eight percent of customer experience is embedded in how well or how poorly you communicate. Our tools for video and messaging have already conquered transparency and trust and this new AI suite will now allow us to understand how our customer feels. It will then find the best way to respond in real time, allowing businesses to both own the communication and better serve customers," said Joe Shaker, CEO and Co-Founder, TruVideo.

The service AI suite is the first phase of a set of comprehensive solutions aimed across the entire customer experience funnel planned by TruVideo. Additional AI-backed solutions will be announced later this year.

TruVideo currently works with a number of partners in the space to bring forward-thinking solutions to dealers, partners, and manufacturers through an open API. If you're interested in harnessing the power of TruVideo's AI solutions, please reach out to our partner coordinator at [email protected].

For more information on TruVideo and its powerful AI-based solutions, please visit https://truvideo.com/ai/

About TruVideo:

TruVideo is a conversational commerce platform that uses AI-powered solutions to help dealerships and manufacturers understand buyer behavior, provide a first-class customer experience, and drive customer engagement and sales. By collaborating together and using the power of technology, TruVideo believes dealers and OEMS can outlast any threats to the automotive industry with best-in-class communication tools that help curate and bring control to the user experience. For more information on TruVideo, please visit www.truvideo.com.

