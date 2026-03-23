Truvista Fiber Connects Carolina Cup Fans to the Network with the Horsepower to Run Steeplechase Racing & Family Fun

CAMDEN, S.C., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While horse racing fans are preparing their seersucker suits and derby hats, Truvista Fiber is also preparing for the post parade. As the local network for the Carolina Cup Races, Truvista Fiber will for the fourth year ensure race fans have the speed they need to enjoy a premier social event in South Carolina Saturday, March 28.

From the moment fans arrive at the Springdale Race Course for tailgating through the final finish line, Truvista Fiber's network will enable ticketing at the gate, sales of food, drinks, and other vendors, along with streaming capabilities for race fans around the world to watch all the action as the racing season gets into full swing. New this year, Truvista Fiber has expanded the network capability on site to allow fans in the grandstands to access complimentary Wi-Fi connectivity.

"As a local company that's been investing in the community for more than a century, we take a great deal of pride in supporting an event that brings 30,000 fans to Camden to celebrate the return of spring and the excitement of steeplechase horse racing," said Michelle Harvey, vice president of marketing for Truvista Fiber. "Horseracing, South Carolina and Truvista Fiber share a deep tradition."

In addition to the network, Truvista Fiber is the named sponsor for the Kid's Zone at Springdale Race Course. Ticketed adults can bring kids aged 12 and under to the Truvista Fiber Kid's Zone at no charge to enjoy facepainting, inflatables, a petting zoo and pony rides. In keeping with this year's carnival theme, young race fans can expect to see circus acts, stilt walkers and more.

"Strong community partnerships are what make the Carolina Cup a keystone event and why it has been beloved for more than 90 years," said Toby Edwards, executive director for the Carolina Cup. "We're grateful for corporate sponsorships that enable us not only to show the horse racing world why Springdale Race Course is such a special place but also raise substantial funds for the Health Services District of Kershaw County."

Race Day Schedule

Saturday, March 28

9:00 a.m. | All Gates Open

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | TruVista Fiber Kid's Zone Open

1:30 p.m. | Post Time

Tickets are still available for the Carolina Cup.

About Truvista Fiber

Truvista Fiber, a leading regional provider of internet, voice, video, and security services, has proudly served communities across South Carolina and Georgia for more than 125 years. With a rich history of innovation and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, Truvista Fiber continues to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more information, visit www.truvista.net.

About Carolina Cup

The Carolina Cup is a South Carolina tradition that has achieved premier social event status in the state. This annual 'rite of spring' draws over 30,000 fans from across the world to enjoy the riveting sport of steeplechase horse racing. Mark your calendars and get to shopping, the Carolina Cup Races bring a flurry of bright, spring fashions and extravagant tailgate parties. From the Hospitality Terrace to our Vendor Village, friends and family unite for an exciting afternoon of racing.

SOURCE Truvista Fiber