TRX and BlazePod Announce Global Partnership to Advance Functional and Cognitive Training Across Strength Training, Sports Conditioning, Rehab, and Physical Therapy

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX®, the global leader in functional training, and BlazePod®, the pioneer of light-based reaction training, today announced an exciting new partnership designed to deliver integrated training solutions for athletes, coaches, physical therapists, and fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

The partnership brings together TRX's expertise in functional strength training with BlazePod's cutting-edge cognitive and reaction training technology, creating an innovative ecosystem that supercharges performance across multiple disciplines. From sport conditioning and mixed martial arts to rehabilitation and physical therapy, the two companies will collaborate on new training programs, co-branded bundles, and joint marketing activations designed to provide augmented value for users.

"TRX has always stood for movement, performance, and results. Partnering with BlazePod allows us to merge world-class functional strength training with cognitive and reaction training, offering a more complete performance solution. Whether you're an athlete, a fighter, or rehabbing from injury, together we can help people move, recover, and perform at their best," said TRX CEO Jack Daly.

Yaniv Shneiderman, Founder & CEO of BlazePod, echoes this dedication to performance: "This collaboration with TRX is about maximizing human potential. Our mission has always been to empower people with innovative training experiences to push them to peak performance. By joining forces with TRX, we're creating programs and experiences that will raise the bar for sport conditioning, therapy, and performance training worldwide."

Moving forward, BlazePod will integrate TRX-branded programming into its app, and both companies will feature co-branded bundles on their e-commerce platforms. Together, TRX and BlazePod will develop specialized content, host joint events, and work with leading coaches and athletes to showcase how combining functional training and cognitive training can unlock new levels of performance and recovery.

About TRX

Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—Suspension Training®, the iconic black and yellow straps found in gyms across the globe that power your training with bodyweight-based movements and exercises. Today, TRX is the leader in functional training solutions for both consumers and professionals, offering a complete line of highly effective, versatile, and portable fitness equipment for unparalleled full body workouts that can be performed at home, at the gym, or on the road. With the recent launch of TRX app™ , the company is now omnichannel and offers digital content, ranging from daily live classes to on-demand workouts, all led by world-class trainers. A top-tier professional education destination, TRX has certified over 300,000 trainers and is trusted by pro athletes, pro trainers, and physical therapists, with a loyal community of millions of fitness enthusiasts across the world. With offices in Florida, the U.K. and Japan, as well as sales in more than 30 countries, TRX has truly become a worldwide fitness phenomenon. For more details, go to www.trxtraining.com .

About BlazePod

BlazePod® is the leading provider of light-based reaction training systems, designed to improve agility, speed, decision-making, and performance for athletes, coaches, and fitness professionals. Trusted by elite competitors and teams across sports, globally. With over 1 million Pods sold in 120+ countries, and hundreds of thousands of users completing more than 100 million activities, BlazePod has redefined reaction training. Featuring over 500 ready-made drills and customizable programs, BlazePod empowers athletes, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts to elevate their performance at every level. Learn more at www.blazepod.com .

SOURCE TRX