TRX and SWEAT440 Expand Partnership to Power Next Phase of Growth

Starting this fall, all studios will feature the TRX® YBell ® Pro, adding more versatility and efficiency to SWEAT440's signature 40-minute workouts.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX, the global leader in functional training, is expanding its partnership with SWEAT440, the rapidly-growing boutique fitness franchise known for its strength focused classes that start every 10 minutes.

Launching this fall, all SWEAT440 studios nationwide will feature the TRX YBell Pro, an award-winning multi-modality tool that combines the functions of a dumbbell, kettlebell, medicine ball, and push-up stand into one sleek, space-saving design.

"SWEAT440 is built on innovation, and the YBell embodies that same spirit. Its unique design allows us to deliver smarter and more creative strength training which helps our members push limits and see results," said Cody Patrick, CEO of SWEAT440.

The TRX Suspension Trainer™ is already a pillar of Sweat440's programming. YBell Pro brings a new level of versatility to strength and HIIT workouts, allowing members to transition seamlessly between exercises and maximize results in just 40 minutes.

"At TRX, our mission is to deliver innovative training solutions that empower our partners to grow their business and elevate the member experience. Our collaboration with SWEAT440 reflects that vision – integrating YBell's unique, multi-functional design into the programming creates smarter, more efficient strength training options that keep members engaged, challenged, and coming back for more," said Jack Daly, CEO of TRX.

Since its founding in 2018 in Miami Beach, FL, SWEAT440 has expanded rapidly with 25 studios nationwide and 105 additional locations in development across 14 new U.S. states. The expanded partnership with TRX strengthens both brands' commitment to delivering efficient, innovative, and engaging training experiences for all fitness levels.

About TRX

Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—Suspension Training®, the iconic black and yellow straps found in gyms across the globe that power your training with bodyweight-based movements and exercises. Today, TRX is the leader in functional training solutions for both consumers and professionals, offering a complete line of highly effective, versatile, and portable fitness equipment for unparalleled full body workouts that can be performed at home, at the gym, or on the road. With the recent launch of TRX app™ , the company is now omnichannel and offers digital content, ranging from daily live classes to on-demand workouts, all led by world-class trainers. A top-tier professional education destination, TRX has certified over 300,000 trainers and is trusted by pro athletes, pro trainers, and physical therapists, with a loyal community of millions of fitness enthusiasts across the world. With offices in Florida, the U.K. and Japan, as well as sales in more than 30 countries, TRX has truly become a worldwide fitness phenomenon. For more details, go to www.trxtraining.com .

About SWEAT440

Founded in 2018 in Miami Beach, FL by Cody Patrick (CEO) and Matt Miller (Chief Brand Officer), SWEAT440 is a boutique fitness franchise specializing in strength training and HIIT. With classes starting every 10 minutes, SWEAT440's innovative "rolling start" model offers unmatched flexibility and convenience, helping members stay consistent with their fitness goals. For more information, visit www.sweat440.com .

SOURCE TRX