TRX Launches the TRX Bandit to Reinvent Resistance Band Training

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX® , the global leader in functional training products and world-class training content, today redefined resistance band training with the launch of its latest fitness innovation, TRX Bandit™ – an ergonomically-designed handle that easily snaps onto one or more strength bands to improve comfort, allowing users to focus on control, form, and overall enhanced movement patterns during strength, endurance, and mobility training.

A superior, highly-functional alternative to the current dilemma of having stretchy plastic digging into, or gradually slipping through, your hands, TRX Bandit was constructed with a familiar, universal handle design and grippy ThermoPlastic Rubber to provide better control through movements for improved performance. The TRX Bandit is best paired with TRX Strength Bands – which have been mapped to varying levels of resistance. However, they can also be used with any other resistance bands to greatly enhance your fitness experience.

"Strength bands are often a challenge to use effectively. Their design often leads to discomfort which can impact form and decrease effectiveness," said TRX Founder Randy Hetrick. "With the TRX Bandit, we have refined strength-band training in a manner that optimizes control and results. The ergonomic handle design is a game-changer and when paired with TRX Training Club programming, users have a dynamic, comprehensive solution to train at home, outside or anywhere, anytime."

TRX Bandit users will receive a 7-day free trial to state-of-the-art TRX Training Club ℠, where they will find both "getting started" videos and on-demand workouts, specific to TRX Bandit and strength-band training, that focus on strength, endurance, and mobility. The recently launched digital platform provides users with a dynamic, multi-faceted training experience, including unlimited On-Demand workouts and TRX LIVE® classes, access to TRX personal trainers, and exclusive member discounts on TRX products.

A portable, lightweight fitness solution, similar to the hero TRX Suspension Trainer™ product, the TRX Bandit is easily packable and comes with two handles, two blue TRX Strength Bands (5 – 15 lbs.) and two green TRX Strength Bands (15 – 30 lbs.). Additional latex-free TRX Strength Bands can be purchased to increase resistance, including yellow bands at 25 – 50 lbs. and orange bands at 35 – 70 lbs., with multiple bands being loaded into the TRX Bandit as an option.

The TRX Bandit Kit is available for $49.95 MSRP and comes with two handles, two blue TRX Strength Bands (5 – 15 lbs.) and two green TRX Strength Bands (15 – 30 lbs.). Also available to consumers is the TRX Bandit that comes with two handles only for $29.95 MSRP. Both options are accompanied with a seven-day trial to the TRX Training Club . For more information on the TRX Bandit, TRX Training Club and TRX's exceptional lineup of training products, including TRX HOME2 , TRX PRO4 and Functional Training Tools , please visit

About TRX®

Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—the TRX Suspension Trainer™, the minimalist, patented straps that enable you to power your training with bodyweight. Today, TRX is the global leader in Suspension Training® and functional training solutions for both consumers and the commercial industry, and continues its mission to make world-class training accessible to everyone through its innovative, proprietary virtual training platform and app, TRX Training ClubSM. The TRX Training Club has enabled a digital community united by movement and features unlimited TRX LIVE® classes, On-Demand workouts, access to personal training, and exclusive product discounts, truly expanding the benefits of training with TRX to anyone, anywhere. TRX is also ranked as a top-tier fitness product developer and professional education destination, with TRX Certification courses considered best-in-class among fitness professionals. Through a commitment to ongoing learning, research, and science, TRX is tested and trusted by fitness professionals, athletes, physical therapists, veterans and soldiers, and more around the world. For more details, go to www.trxtraining.com or e-mail [email protected].

