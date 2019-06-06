TRYP by Wyndham Transforms Former Pittsburgh Trade School into Local Landmark Hotel

The 108-room hotel was developed by The Century Group, a hospitality company with roots in Pittsburgh and a history of successful developments with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brands. Lawrenceville, with a bustling art and design scene emerging from an industrial past, is a strategic addition for TRYP by Wyndham, a brand designed to offer guests authentic experiences in up-and-coming destinations.

"Lawrenceville is one of Pittsburgh's fastest-growing neighborhoods, with a budding future in technology built upon its historic industrial past," said Anthony Emanuelo, brand leader for TRYP by Wyndham. "We are committed to growing the TRYP by Wyndham brand in destinations with unique local culture for travelers to explore. Our collaboration with the Century Group, which knows Pittsburgh and has a strong passion for hospitality, empowers the unique identity of the hotel as a new landmark in Lawrenceville with a storied history all its own."

TRYP by Wyndham is home to over 100 hotels in global destinations with distinct personalities like Abu Dhabi, Brisbane, Paris and Sao Paulo. TRYP by Wyndham Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville will be the 10th location across the U.S. and Puerto Rico for the brand, which recently opened a new hotel in Savannah, Georgia.

A TRYP to the Old School

TRYP by Wyndham Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville is steeped in neighborhood history; the building itself is a creative re-adaptation of the city's former Washington Education Center, a vocational trade school. The hotel features art reflecting the various trades taught in each space - guests can even see remnants of the school's former basketball court lining the walls of the elevator bank - as well as two restaurants, a coffee bar and wine shop, spectacular rooftop city views, and two distinct event spaces.

Designed by Pittsburgh firm Desmone Architects, the hotel is also home to the work of over 30 local artists, thanks to a partnership with Casey Droege Cultural Productions. Among these is a unique storytelling installation featuring interviews with former students and staff members of the school, created by production artist Aaron Henderson.

"As part of the Pittsburgh and Lawrenceville communities, we know how special this city is and wanted the right opportunity to welcome travelers through the eyes of locals," said Josh Aderholt, principal at the Century Group. "As long-time partners with Wyndham, we've been looking for the perfect opportunity to launch a lifestyle brand and knew that TRYP by Wyndham– backed by our local expertise and the support of a hospitality powerhouse like Wyndham– would thrive among the distinct culture in Lawrenceville."

In addition to more than 2,000 square feet of meeting and event space, TRYP by Wyndham Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville will also feature two original restaurant concepts: the street-level Brick Shop and the rooftop Over Eden. At Brick Shop, guests can enjoy a classic contemporary American menu featuring regional cuisine, in-house butchery and the creativity of the city's finest culinary artisans. With spectacular downtown and river views, Over Eden offers fresh, shareable dishes year-round. Both restaurants will feature menus rooted in the seasonality of local ingredients, boutique wine lists, a thoughtful local beer selection and a cocktail program offering classics along with simple, fresh new offerings.

About TRYP by Wyndham

Part experience and part destination, TRYP by Wyndham® hotels set the stage for the inside traveler – because there's no better way to get to know a city than experiencing it like a local. With more than 100 hotels tucked in the heart of the world's most exciting cities, from bucket-list staples like Abu Dhabi, Brisbane, Barcelona and New York City to must-see travel hotspots and up-and-coming destinations, each TRYP by Wyndham hotel is steeped in the local culture of its city. Hotels offer unique local flavors and amenities, all united by the brand's Mediterranean roots and chic, urban style. For more information about developing a TRYP by Wyndham hotel, click here.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 812,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 75 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

