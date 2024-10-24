TSA announces final rule that enables the continued acceptance of mobile driver's licenses at airport security checkpoints and federal buildings

Rule allows for continued use of mobile driver's licenses for identity verification in support of REAL ID enforcement, which starts on May 7, 2025

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) efforts to enhance the passenger experience, TSA published a final rule in the Federal Register that would allow passengers to continue using mobile driver's licenses (mDL) for identity verification at TSA airport security checkpoints once REAL ID enforcement begins on May 7, 2025.

The final rule, effective November 25, 2024, allows states to apply to TSA for a temporary waiver of certain REAL ID requirements written in the REAL ID regulations. Once approved, those state mDLs will continue to be accepted at TSA airport security checkpoints. TSA will publish on its website a list of states where mDLs are approved for federal acceptance. After emerging industry standards and federal guidelines are finalized, TSA intends to issue a future rulemaking to set more comprehensive requirements for mDLs that will eventually replace the waiver provisions established by this rule.

"At TSA, digital technology is an integral part of our identity verification framework and improves security efficiency while enhancing the passenger experience," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "This rule demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience through secure and privacy-enhancing identity verification, facilitating innovation and honoring the intent of the REAL ID Act. We will continue to develop innovative, secure digital identity solutions with our state and industry partners."

An mDL is a digital representation of a state-issued physical driver's license that is typically installed through an application on the user's smartphone and stored in a digital wallet, similar to how many users currently store their physical credit cards on their smartphones. The information from the digital wallet is read after the smartphone is either tapped against an mDL reader or scanned under the reader to establish the validity of the mDL and a person's identity.

TSA currently accepts mDLs issued by 11 states at 27 participating airports and has a goal of accepting mDLs in all airports, by expanding the technology nationwide. These states include Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Ohio and Utah.

For more information on REAL ID, please visit TSA.gov/real-id. For more information about TSA's use of digital identification, please visit TSA.gov/digital-id.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration