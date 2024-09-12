TSA announces proposed rule to provide necessary flexibility as federal agencies prepare to enforce REAL ID requirements beginning May 7, 2025

News provided by

Transportation Security Administration

Sep 12, 2024, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would provide federal agencies with necessary flexibility to begin enforcement of the REAL ID regulations on the May 7, 2025, deadline in a manner that takes into account security, operational risk and public impact.

This proposed rule seeks to ensure that federal agencies, including TSA, are well positioned to begin enforcing REAL ID requirements on May 7, 2025. The proposed rule does not extend the REAL ID deadline. Instead, it would allow TSA to consider a phased enforcement approach to REAL ID implementation. Travelers without a REAL ID compliant ID or another form of acceptable ID after the May 7, 2025 deadline could face delays at airport security checkpoints.

"TSA is engaging with the public, licensing jurisdictions and states to facilitate a smooth transition to REAL ID enforcement beginning May 7, 2025," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "REAL ID provides an important security enhancement, and this rule allows us to plan for a range of scenarios to help minimize the potential impact to travelers, industry stakeholders and states during implementation."

The REAL ID Act, which was enacted following the 9/11 Commission's recommendation, established minimum security standards for state-issued drivers' licenses and identification cards for the purpose of boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, accessing certain federal facilities, and entering nuclear power plants. Identity verification is foundational to security. Enforcement of the REAL ID Act and regulations enhances TSA's ability to accurately verify a traveler's identity document. 

For more information on REAL ID, please visit TSA.gov/real-id.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Barni of San Francisco International Airport voted TSA's Cutest Canine of 2024

Barni of San Francisco International Airport voted TSA's Cutest Canine of 2024

Barni, a 5-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, an explosives detection canine at San Francisco International Airport, is the winner of the...
TSA readies for busiest Labor Day travel period on record, provides top travel tips to help airline passengers prepare

TSA readies for busiest Labor Day travel period on record, provides top travel tips to help airline passengers prepare

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is prepared to screen more than 17 million people during what is expected to be the busiest Labor...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Travel

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics