TSA intercepted more than 1,500 firearms at airport checkpoints nationwide during the first quarter of 2024

Number of firearm detections comparable to last year's first quarter firearm detections, rate of firearms detected per million passengers decreased

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) intercepted 1,503 firearms at airport security checkpoints during the first quarter of 2024, which ended March 31. This total represents an average of 16.5 firearms per day detected at TSA checkpoints, comparable to firearm detections during the same time period in 2023, when TSA officers intercepted 1,508 firearms at airport security checkpoints, an average of 16.8 firearm catches per day. During both time periods, more than 93% of firearms were loaded.



Firearms at

checkpoints Firearms

per day Rate per

million

passengers Percentage

loaded Total

passengers

screened Q1 2024 1,503 16.5 7.3 93 % >206 million Q1 2023 1,508 16.8 7.9 93 % >191 million

The number of airline passengers screened at TSA security checkpoints increased from the same time period in 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) screened more than 206 million passengers, compared to more than 191 million passengers in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 7.8%. The rate of passengers with firearms during the most recent quarter was 7.3 firearms per one million passengers, which is a slight decrease from the same period in 2023, when the rate of discovery was 7.9 firearms per one million passengers.

"While it is certainly promising that the rate of passengers bringing firearms to the checkpoint has decreased, one firearm at the checkpoint is too many," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "The demand for air travel is as strong as ever and security is always our number one priority. Every time we discover a firearm at the checkpoint, the security screening process is slowed down for all. Traveling with a firearm is allowed and it must be packed properly as checked baggage and declared to the airline at the ticket counter. We always recommend passengers start with a clean bag when they pack to ensure no firearms, weapons or other prohibited items are present."

Passengers may travel with a firearm, but it must be:

Secured in the passenger's checked baggage

Packed unloaded

Locked in a hard-sided case

Declared to the airline when checking the bag at the ticket counter

Firearms are prohibited at security checkpoints, in the secure area of an airport and in the passenger cabin of an aircraft, even if a passenger has a concealed carry permit or is in a constitutional carry jurisdiction. TSA encourages airline passengers to #PreparePackDeclare.

TSA does not confiscate or seize firearms. If a passenger brings a firearm to the security checkpoint on their person or in their carry-on luggage, the officer will contact local law enforcement to safely unload and take possession of the firearm. Law enforcement may also arrest or cite the passenger, depending on local law. TSA may impose a civil penalty up to almost $15,000, and for the first offense, passengers who bring a firearm to a security checkpoint will lose TSA PreCheck® eligibility for five years. Second offenses will result in permanent disqualification from the program and additional civil penalties.

Download the free MyTSA app, which has a useful "What can I bring?" feature that allows airline passengers to type in an item to find out if it can fly. Additionally, reach out to TSA on X (formerly known as Twitter) or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Airline passengers may send a question by texting "Travel" to AskTSA (275-872). Airline passengers may also reach the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on weekends/holidays. An automated service is available 24/7.

For more information on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit: The transporting firearms and ammunition page on TSA.gov. You may also view the complete list of penalties on TSA.gov.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration