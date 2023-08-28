TSA PreCheck® program adds four new airlines

News provided by

Transportation Security Administration

28 Aug, 2023, 14:30 ET

 Eligible passengers can use TSA PreCheck lanes when traveling from the United States on 90 airlines

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced today the expansion of its TSA PreCheck® expedited screening program with the addition of Cayman Airways, French bee, Titan Air and Zipair. With these additions, there are 90 TSA PreCheck participating domestic and international carriers.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables low-risk travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience at more than 200 U.S. airports. TSA PreCheck passengers travel with ease and keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on and keep laptops, 3-1-1 liquids and food items in their bags. About 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers in dedicated lanes wait less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide. Enrolling in TSA PreCheck is easy. Visit tsa.gov/precheck and pick one of the enrollment providers, Telos or IDEMIA, complete the online application in five minutes and schedule your 10 minute in-person appointment with your chosen provider to complete the enrollment. 

TSA PreCheck is available for eligible passengers when departing from a U.S. airport or when connecting on domestic flights, after returning to the United States. Travelers who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and U.S. lawful permanent residents can apply for TSA PreCheck and can pick any enrollment provider based on cost, locations, and additional benefits. Costs for enrollment vary by provider.

In May, the agency announced that teenagers aged 13-17 may now accompany TSA PreCheck enrolled parents or guardians through TSA PreCheck screening when traveling on the same reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the teen's boarding pass. Children 12 and under may accompany an enrolled parent or guardian in the TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction.

Once approved, travelers receive a unique "Known Traveler Number" (KTN) that, when added to an airline reservation, makes them eligible to use TSA PreCheck lanes at security checkpoints nationwide when traveling on any of the participating airlines. Most new enrollees receive a KTN within three to five days.  

Enrolled airline passengers should look for the TSA Pre✓® indicator (such as TSAPRECHK, TSA PRE, or TSA Pre✓®) on their boarding pass to know if they are eligible for TSA PreCheck screening before their flight. AskTSA is available for travelers needing live assistance from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET via Twitter or Facebook by messaging @AskTSA or by sending a text to "272872" ("AskTSA").

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration

