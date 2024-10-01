TSA PreCheck® program adds two new airlines

Eligible passengers can use TSA PreCheck lanes when traveling from the U.S. on nearly 100 airlines

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced today its TSA PreCheck® program added Caribbean Airlines and RED Air to the nearly 100 airlines now participating in the program.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables low-risk travelers to enjoy a secure and efficient screening experience at more than 200 U.S. state and territory airports, and at the Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas. TSA PreCheck passengers travel with ease and may keep on their shoes, belts and light jackets and are not required to remove laptops, 3-1-1 liquids and food items from their carry-on bags. Most TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes in dedicated lanes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

TSA PreCheck is available for eligible passengers when departing from a participating airport or when connecting on domestic flights after returning to the U.S. from a foreign airport. Travelers who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals or U.S. lawful permanent residents may apply for TSA PreCheck and can pick any enrollment provider based on cost, location and additional benefits. Costs for enrollment vary by provider.

Enrolling in TSA PreCheck is easy. Visit tsa.gov/precheck and choose one of the enrollment providers, CLEAR, IDEMIA or Telos. Next, submit the pre-enrollment portion of the application online in five minutes and complete the in-person enrollment in 10 minutes at your chosen provider, which includes fingerprinting, document and photo capture and payment.

Once approved, travelers receive a unique Known Traveler Number (KTN) that, when added to an airline reservation, makes them eligible to use TSA PreCheck lanes. Most new enrollees receive a KTN within three to five days.

Already a TSA PreCheck member? Renewing prior to expiration is easy. Pick an enrollment provider then renew online in five minutes to enjoy five more years of benefits.

Teenagers aged 13-17 may now accompany TSA PreCheck enrolled parents or guardians through TSA PreCheck screening when traveling on the same reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the teen's boarding pass. Children 12 and under may accompany an enrolled parent or guardian in the TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction.

Enrolled airline passengers must have the TSA PreCheck indicator (such as TSA PRECHK or TSA Pre✓®) on their boarding pass before approaching an airport checkpoint to confirm they are eligible for TSA PreCheck screening.

AskTSA is available for travelers needing live assistance from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET via X (formerly known as Twitter) or Facebook by messaging @AskTSA or by sending a text to "275-872" ("AskTSA"). Travelers may also reach the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on weekends/holidays. An automated service is available 24/7.

