Agency prepared for FIFA World Cup, America 250

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The official summer travel season is about to kick off, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is staffed and ready to screen an expected 18.3 million passengers and crew at our nation's airports between Thursday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 27.

"Thanks to swift action of President Trump and Secretary Mullin to pay frontline TSA officers and put an end to the 76-day Democrat shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, TSA can now anticipate a smooth screening experience for America's air travelers this Memorial Day and summer travel season," said TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Ha McNeill. "Our TSA teams are completely staffed, so passengers should experience minimal wait times and have an enjoyable trip through our airports and on to their travel destinations."

As the summer travel season begins this Memorial Day, TSA will also remember those who have given their lives to defend the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. TSA's mission to ensure all passengers can travel throughout America in peace and security is only possible because of the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to build and preserve this nation. On Memorial Day, and every day, TSA salutes their sacrifice.

On June 11, the FIFA World Cup kicks off in North America, including at 11 stadiums in the United States, and TSA will play a pivotal role to ensure the safety, security and efficiency of our national and local transportation systems, including airports, rail, mass transit and surface transportation. The largest and most complex sporting event in history is expected to bring approximately 6 million visitors from around the world, many of whom will go through security at our airports.

The historic soccer tournament coincides with America 250, the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. TSA will work closely with federal, state and local partners to safeguard the traveling public and manage security for large-scale public events marking our nation's milestone birthday.

TSA reminds air passengers to have a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID, such as a passport, when entering airport security checkpoints. Passengers 18 and older are required to present a TSA accepted form of identification. If you are unable to provide the required acceptable ID, you can pay a $45 fee to use TSA ConfirmID.

TSA PreCheck® offers trusted travelers the speediest security experience in dedicated lanes across the U.S. Throughout the month of May, travelers aged 30 and under can save $20 on a new five-year TSA PreCheck membership, reducing the cost to $65 or less, depending on the selected enrollment provider.

If you plan to fly, TSA strongly encourages you to pack smart by ensuring your carry-on bags are organized and comply with TSA regulations. If unsure, text 275-872 ("AskTSA") or @AskTSA. For more detailed information on preparing for airport security screening, visit TSA.gov.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration