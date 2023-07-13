TSC Alliance Lauds Alabama State Legislature for Providing Funding to Support the University of Alabama at Birmingham TSC Center of Excellence

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TSC Alliance lauds the Alabama State Legislature, in particular Rep. Chris Pringle, for appropriating funding to support the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) TSC Center of Excellence. The UAB TSC Center of Excellence, located in Birmingham, was the first of its kind in the Southeast, serving patients with an established or suspected diagnosis of tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).

The additional funding will be targeted to support the TSC Clinic infrastructure and the UAB TSC research program. The UAB TSC Clinic is a TSC Alliance Center of Excellence and is co-directed by Martina Bebin, MD, MPA, and Bruce Korf, MD, PhD.

"The TSC Alliance is incredibly grateful to Alabama State Legislature and Representative Chris Pringle, TSC Alliance Endowment Fund Chair Marion Adams and TSC Alliance of Greater Alabama Chair Margaret Cox for their leadership in securing this important funding," said Kari Luther Rosbeck, TSC Alliance President & CEO. "Dr. Bebin along with her team have been at the forefront of both TSC research and TSC patient care for many years, including serving as the primary investigator for the landmark PREVeNT Study ( Pr eventing E pilepsy using V igabatrin in I n fants with T SC)—the first preventative trial in the United States for any form of epilepsy. This additional state funding will bolster the center's efforts to further cutting-edge clinical studies and better support everyone in Alabama affected by the disease."

"It was my pleasure to help get this funding resolution passed," said Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile. "I'm happy so many Alabama families will benefit from further TSC research."

"We are extremely grateful to the State of Alabama for this funding, which will provide the UAB TSC Clinic support and enable us to move forward with research projects which aim to identify the TSC risk factors in infants and young children for developing epilepsy and intellectual disabilities," Bebin said.

Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to grow in different organs and can impair their function, primarily the brain, heart, kidneys, skin, eyes and lungs. Changes in the brain caused by TSC have the biggest impact on quality of life, from seizures and developmental delays to intellectual disabilities, behavioral challenges and autism. In fact, TSC is the leading genetic cause of epilepsy, including infantile spasms. A strong correlation also exists between TSC and autism—an estimated 40-50% of individuals with TSC have autism spectrum disorder.

The TSC Alliance is an internationally recognized nonprofit that does everything it takes to improve the lives of people with TSC. It drives research, improves quality care, works to increase access and advocates for all affected by the disease. For more information, visit tscalliance.org.

