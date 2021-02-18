TSI Training Program Ranks Best in ARM Industry and in Top 10 Worldwide

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), a leader in the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry, was recently awarded the highest rank for the ARM industry and in the top 10 overall on Training magazines' List of Top 100 Organizations, which includes Fortune 500 companies worldwide. The TSI Training Program was ranked as the 9th best training and development program in the world, recognized in 2020 for its steadfast dedication to continuous employee learning and development; its agility and innovation in delivering its training in response to the pandemic; and its passionate commitment to the current and future success of its people. For over twenty years, Training magazine has recognized organizations that provide best-in-class employee training and development. TSI is proud to be included in the top 10 of awardees.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized by Training magazine as a leader in employee development and training. Our top 10 finish acknowledges the outstanding work of our Training and Compliance teams, and affirms the value we believe comes from investing in our people. Our ability to develop talent is both a competitive advantage for TSI as well as a critical element in making TSI a great place to work," said Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Laughlin.