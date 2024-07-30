TSIA Adds Three Leaders to Industry Influencing Executive Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association), the leading research and advisory firm for technology and service organizations, recently named three new members to TSIA's Executive Advisory Board. The newly appointed members bring a wealth of industry experience to help the tech industry grow and prosper in today's challenging environment.

The new members of TSIA's Executive Advisory Board are:

Asha Devasia , Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, Schneider Electric.





, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, Schneider Electric. Callum McGregor , Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Westcon-Comstor





, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Westcon-Comstor Chip Vonburg , Chief Customer Officer, ABBYY

"The technology industry is navigating dynamic challenges. Economic factors and changing global priorities are causing the fundamentals that define a successful tech business to evolve. Add the rapid ascent of AI, and you have a tumultuous environment of industry change. During times like these, it is important for industry leaders to collaborate and share wisdom to help establish a new industry foundation," said Thomas Lah, TSIA's executive director. "At TSIA, we are dedicated to providing resources that help technology companies thrive. Adding Asha Devasia, Callum McGregor, and Chip Vonburg to the TSIA Executive Advisory Board brings significant industry experience, representing companies that are paramount to the future of tech."

The TSIA Executive Advisory Board includes seventeen senior leaders from globally influential technology companies, creating a dynamic group of executives that significantly influences the technology services industry. Collaborating closely with the TSIA executive team, they focus on helping to improve the operational and financial performance of technology services companies. Their expertise guides in identifying critical industry issues, emerging trends, and untapped opportunities. Additionally, they provide valuable insights on optimizing the delivery of solutions to TSIA members through programs, research initiatives, communities, and events.

About TSIA

The creator of the LAER model, TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association), is a subscription-based research and advisory firm, trusted by 40,000+ leaders in the Industrial Technology and Services, SaaS, Healthcare Technology, and Industrial Equipment industries. TSIA's global reach stretches across 96 countries, representing 80% of the top Fortune 100 tech companies. This includes tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco, and NTT Ltd. With the AI-driven TSIA Portal, free account holders can easily search and access the latest in their industry's trends, proprietary insights, and best practices to help them make career-advancing, data-driven decisions.

