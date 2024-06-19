Tsinghua University hosts dialogue on China-LAC investment, development

BEIJING, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn

Ambassadors of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) to China gathered on Tuesday at Tsinghua University to discuss China's investments in and the development of LAC countries. Over 30 diplomatic envoys and representatives from 17 LAC countries attended the event.

Li Luming, president of Tsinghua University, speaks at a dialogue on China's investments in and the development of LAC countries at Tsinghua University in Beijing on June 18, 2024. Senior diplomats of LAC countries attend a dialogue on China's investments in and the development of LAC countries at Tsinghua University in Beijing on June 18, 2024.

In his welcome speech, Li Luming, president of Tsinghua University, highlighted the significant progress in China-LAC cooperation over the past decade within the framework of the China-CELAC Forum. He said the shift in Chinese investments toward "new infrastructure" industries, such as ICT, renewable energy, and high-end manufacturing, reflect a shared commitment to quality and sustainable development.

He also emphasized Tsinghua's dedication to expanding cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean partners, and said he looks forward to building on collective expertise and positive expectations to reach a thriving future.

Fernando Lugris, Uruguayan ambassador to China, described the event as "timely" and "meaningful." He discussed China's pivotal role in the sustainable development of the LAC region, and said China is a key partner with Uruguay in trade, finance, and investment. With this year being the 10th anniversary of the China-CELAC Forum, Lugris called for increased high-quality Chinese investments in sectors like science, technology, and innovation.

Cai Wei, director general of the Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said China's investment and development initiatives in the LAC region are driven by principles of equality, mutual benefit, and cultural inclusivity. He said he hopes the two sides can uphold openness, continue to collaborate, reject protectionism, and together promote global economic recovery.

Also at the event, Chen Taotao, director of Tsinghua University's Latin American Center, spoke on China's current and future investments in the LAC region. In addition, Liao Ying, director of the Center for Global Competence Development at Tsinghua University, introduced initiatives for enhancing Tsinghua students' global competence and overseas experiences.

Ambassadors from LAC countries also engaged in a roundtable discussion on the event's theme. They echoed the significance of the event in fostering mutual understanding, and expressed hopes to strengthen exchange and cooperation with Tsinghua University.

In his closing remarks, Yang Bin, vice president of Tsinghua University, said the strong, growing relationship between China and LAC countries is built on mutual understanding and cooperation despite geographical distances. The event will undoubtedly pave the way for more pragmatic cooperation in areas such as economic development, youth empowerment, artificial intelligence, and online education, Yang said.

The event was hosted by Tsinghua University and co-organized by the university's Latin America Center, the Institute for Global Development, the Center for Global Competence Development, and the Center for China-Latin America Management Studies of the School of Economics and Management.

