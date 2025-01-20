TTA and ISO Join Forces to Revolutionize Global Horticulture and Food Production

GORINCHEM, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking step for the horticultural industry, ISO Horti—a specialist in horticultural robotics and automation—and TTA—experts in transplanting and sorting solutions—are merging. Operating under the name TTA-ISO, this partnership directly addresses the booming demand for automation in global horticulture and food production.

Meeting growing worldwide demand

The international horticulture market is expanding rapidly. While this growth presents ample opportunities, the sector also faces urgent challenges such as labor shortages, stringent sustainability regulations, and rising quality standards. By combining their complementary expertise, TTA-ISO is better equipped to deliver cutting-edge automation solutions, including AI and robotics, helping growers worldwide adapt and thrive.

New markets, strong growth outlook

TTA-ISO envisions a promising future for horticulture, with annual sector growth projected at 8–10%. Leveraging their innovative tech and AI-driven vision solutions, they focus on expanding in the Americas, Middle East, and Oceania, while exploring opportunities in global food markets and the carbon and fiber industries.

Unified R&D and innovation capacity

This merger centers on bringing together R&D resources, accelerating automations to market, and offering clients a broader range of products and services. Greater innovation capacity will pave the way for customized solutions tailored to the customer's unique needs.

Martin Maasland, CEO of ISO:

"This merger empowers us to help our customers push boundaries, transform their operations, and achieve the extraordinary. By optimizing their processes and enabling more efficient use of resources, we're reducing waste and environmental impact—vital for the sector's future and a powerful opportunity to shape horticulture worldwide."

Jan Bakker, CEO of TTA:

"Bringing TTA and ISO together allows us to meet the surge in demand for innovative automation. Automation is the future of horticulture, and TTA-ISO is at the forefront of this movement. Our combined expertise helps growers worldwide increase productivity, improve yields, and grow more sustainably."

Backed by Rabobank and Shareholders

This merger is backed by Rabobank and existing shareholders, highlighting their trust in the vision and alignment of both organizations. Their support underscores confidence in TTA-ISO's potential for growth and success.

Rooted in Dutch innovation and backed by a global team, TTA-ISO is primed to redefine the global horticulture and food production landscape, delivering high-impact automation solutions and setting new standards for a more efficient, sustainable future.

