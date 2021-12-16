TTT is now listed on Orca

TabTrader founder and CEO Kirill Suslov published several announcements and partnerships that have really favoured the increase of interest during the launch phase. He said, "it is without a doubt that the introduction of TTT token will boost the ecosystem's attractiveness."

"The token opens up a lot of possibilities to grow the product in ways that are impossible without it. Token can better engage existing users as well as attract new ones. Innovative trade mining could also be introduced when you receive a token for trading on the platform, similar to play-to-earn games."

Kirill said that cooperation is essential for the project's growth and mentioned that they are willing to work on more partnerships in the future. He was very enthusiastic about the support from Orca and expressed his hope for a long-lasting collaboration:

"We will do our best to list on the most prominent DEXes as well as on CEXes because we have a good relationship with all of the exchanges."

Milan, ORCAs marketing mastermind welcomes TTT and calls the relationship with TabTrader "excellent":

"We have been following the news from TabTrader for a while now and were very excited to know they are launching their own token. Happy to support the project and see it grow!

"As a team, we are very enthusiastic about the future of DeFi, and we expect DEXes to grow massively over the next few years. We plan to gradually implement the token in the ecosystem, as well as providing more trading options by connecting to as many decentralized exchanges as possible."

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Persons located in or residents of the United States, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, any sanctioned countries as provided by OFAC, or any other jurisdiction in which it is prohibited from using any of the services offered on the Raydium and Solanium websites, are not permitted to participate in this token sale.

Discord will be the main channel for all the news and requests.

TabTrader website

TabTrader for iOS

TabTrader for Android

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1711621/Tabtraderorca.jpg

Contact information

Author: Peter Lehto

Phone: +31202170298

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TabTrader B.V.

Related Links

https://tab-trader.com/

