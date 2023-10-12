TU receives 2023 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award

News provided by

The University of Tulsa

12 Oct, 2023, 15:36 ET

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa has received a 2023 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The HEED Award is an annual honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"We are humbled to have received the HEED Award for the seventh consecutive year," said Kelli McLoud-Schingen, TU's vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. "It is not lost on us that during this time of political polarity and the assault on DEI in higher education that our work is even more important now. Our office remains steadfast in working to ensure that our underrepresented faculty, staff and students are supported and reminded that they are important to TU and that they belong."

TU's commitment to diversity reaches beyond the classroom and general work environment by fostering conversation through organized educational and social events. Last April, the DEI Office hosted its second annual Diversity Awards Banquet, which recognizes and celebrates students, employees, alumni and organizations that demonstrate a continued commitment to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion at the university and beyond. The keynote speaker was Tim Reid, a director, actor, producer and president of Legacy Media Institute.

In addition to the banquet, the DEI Office also holds an annual DEI Week, featuring a series of events aimed at getting the general campus community involved in conversations and a monthly Cultural Connections meeting, where leaders of diverse/multicultural organizations can gather and seek advice on any problems their group may face. TU provides safe spaces for discussions and support groups to uplift and amplify marginalized voices.

"The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — leadership support for diversity, campus culture and climate, supplier diversity and many other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion," said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity. "We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus."

SOURCE The University of Tulsa

News Releases in Similar Topics

