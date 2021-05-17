Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance Evolves to TSC Alliance and Unveils New Brand

Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to grow in different organs, from the brain and heart to the lungs and kidneys to the skin and eyes. Nearly one million people worldwide have TSC.

In 1974, four mothers of children with TSC founded the organization, originally known as the National Tuberous Sclerosis Association. In 2000, the name changed to Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance to reflect the organization's growth and commitment to the importance of partnerships. Since then, it has evolved into a global nonprofit driving research, raising awareness, supporting high quality care and advocating for the TSC community.

"We changed our name to the TSC Alliance to better support our goals of raising awareness of this disease. The community as well as healthcare professionals already refer to this disease as 'TSC,' and it's important our name mirrors this," explained Kari Luther Rosbeck, TSC Alliance President & CEO. "This shift also allows us to avoid confusion with other diseases, such as tuberculosis or Tourette's Syndrome."

"As we grew as an organization, we realized we needed a new look and feel that represents where we've been and where we're going," Rosbeck continued. "Our new name and identity truly represent a new era and will support us in our goal to ensure everyone with TSC has what they need to live their fullest lives."

The new TSC Alliance logo depicts intertwining colorful lines that represent everyone's unique journey with TSC. The lines overlap and join together to represent the TSC community's strength and resilience. Each colorful line also represents medical issues that often impact individuals living with TSC – the purple line represents epilepsy; orange represents kidney issues; and blue represents autism.

"The new tagline, 'Hope no matter how complex,' speaks to the optimism of the TSC community, regardless of their individual journeys," said Rosbeck. "We hope this tagline appeals to everyone and that it especially speaks to newly diagnosed families and individuals by showing them the TSC Alliance is an organization and a community they can turn to and rely on, no matter what."

