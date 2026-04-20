Tuer Temecula TV Series Spotlights Temecula Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Marissa and Austin Tuer highlights the people, neighborhoods, and businesses that define Temecula.

TEMECULA, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Tuer Temecula, a new locally hosted series in Temecula, CA, to its lineup. The Temecula real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leaders Marissa and Austin Tuer and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Tuer Temecula at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of Temecula by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Marissa and Austin Tuer:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties in and around Temecula

Celebrating local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people and stories that shape everyday life across Temecula Valley

"Tuer Temecula is a unique opportunity for us to shine a light on the people and places that make Temecula Valley such a special place to call home," said Marissa and Austin Tuer, hosts of Tuer Temecula. "Having both lived here since the early '90s, we've had the privilege of watching this community grow into what it is today. We have a deep appreciation for the people, the stories, the small businesses, and the lifestyle that truly define Temecula, and this show allows us to share that in a meaningful way."

Tuer Temecula is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Tuer Temecula gives its hosts a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Temecula, CA. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Tuer Temecula focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from Tuer Temecula are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network