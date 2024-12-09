TUESDAY: COSTCO TEAMSTERS TO RALLY AS CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS BEGIN

18,000 Costco Teamsters Prepare to Fight for Fair Contract, Protest Unfair Labor Practices

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman, and hundreds of rank-and-file Costco Teamsters will rally in Long Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, December 10, as they gear up for the start of national negotiations impacting 18,000 Costco workers nationwide.

Earlier this week, the Teamsters were forced to file charges against Costco for blatantly violating federal labor law and the current national master agreement. The company's conduct was a calculated effort to undermine workers' rights and disrupt the collective bargaining process.

Despite Costco's public reputation as a "worker-friendly" company, the wholesaler has undergone a troubling shift in its corporate culture and governance. Increasingly, Costco has been catering to Wall Street shareholders at the expense of workers. The Teamsters are demanding a contract that ends the company's corporate backslide. The Teamsters national master agreement with Costco is set to expire on January 31, 2025.

WHAT: Costco Teamsters "Pro-Worker? Prove It!" Rally



WHEN: Tuesday, December 10, 2024, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. PST



WHO: Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President

Fred Zuckerman, Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer

Chris Griswold, Teamsters Vice President At-Large and Joint Council 42 President

Costco Teamsters



WHERE: Teamsters Local 848,

3888 Cherry Ave #100,

Long Beach, CA 90807



VISUALS: Speeches, Costco Teamsters chanting, holding signs that read, "Pro Worker? Prove It!"

Video Link

On-site Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters