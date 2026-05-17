Tulane University Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Tulane University cybersecurity incident

NEW ORLEANS, May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a top-rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Tulane University data breach. Tulane University learned of an incident around March 12, 2026.

What Happened

On August 10, 2025, Tulane University experienced unauthorized access to certain files via a zero-day vulnerability in Oracle's E-Business Suite. Tulane University uses the Oracle platform to store HR data. Tulane launched an investigation, involved law enforcement, and applied security patches from Oracle. On March 12, 2026, Tulane University revealed that an investigation confirmed that on August 10, 2025, unauthorized persons exploited the vulnerability to access system files.

Information Exposed

Affected personal data includes names, Social Security numbers, direct deposit, and banking information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Tulane University may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the breach at Tulane University. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Tulane University incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Tulane University

Tulane University is a private university in New Orleans known for its strong academics, research, and medical programs.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP