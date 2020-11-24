Tulip acquires Timekit to further expand retail mobile solutions and accelerate innovation

Powering the performance of the connected store with an advanced scheduling solution

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Tulip, a global leader in retail mobile solutions, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Timekit, the leader in advanced scheduling and resource management system based in San Francisco, California.

With the acquisition of Timekit, Tulip is positioned to play a greater role in driving digital transformation, enabling enterprise retailers around the world to enhance connected customer experiences with real-time scheduling, personalize every store visit, and drive revenue growth.

"COVID-19 is forcing many retailers to accelerate their technology transformations to ensure they come out ahead. That's why we at Tulip are investing and expanding our omnichannel solutions to help brands navigate this new reality and remain profitable," said Ali Asaria, Founder and CEO at Tulip. "Timekit is an extraordinary company, with an API-first approach that next-generation retailers demand offering them unlimited flexibility and customization. With this acquisition, we can transform the way retailers engage with their customers through appointments and solve the challenge of scheduling with a highly scalable and secure solution."

Timekit's API will be integrated into Tulip's Clienteling application allowing store associates to book appointments and create personal touchpoints that shoppers need across retail experiences. The acquisition will also pave the way for Tulip to expand its enterprise retail solutions in the upcoming months. Under Tulip's ownership, Timekit will continue to run its existing business operations. Timekit's customers will continue to gain the benefits of their advanced scheduling solution with Tulip's enterprise level service and continuous innovation on their product roadmap.

Digital transformation has become the mandate for retailers across the globe. To compete and win today, brands need to provide a world-class, end-to-end customer experience across every touchpoint. Tulip is leading the charge in transforming the omnichannel shopping experience for leading global brands, and with the combination of Tulip and Timekit's capabilities, retailers can look to the future and unlock new ways to thrive post COVID-19.

About Tulip

Tulip is a cloud-based software provider focused on omnichannel mobile solutions for retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Mulberry, David Yurman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ferragamo, Kate Spade, Coach, and Michael Kors use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, please visit www.tulip.com .

About Timekit

Timekit is an API-first appointment scheduling system, built from the ground-up by modern technologies and with unmatched customizability in mind. Timekit's fully flexible platform allows software developers and designers to build bookings and scheduling deep inside their products in a simple yet powerful and scalable way. With Timekit technology, leading companies around the world, from retail stores to marketplaces and sales teams, can turn any asset into a bookable resource. For more information, please visit www.timekit.io .

SOURCE Tulip