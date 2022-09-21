Tulip Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2® Type 2 Audit for Data Security

Tulip demonstrates commitment to global security standards and industry best practices in data privacy controls for more secure interactions with their partners and their customers.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, a global leader in cloud-based retail mobile solutions, has recently received its first System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 report on the organization's controls relevant to security.

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a report on management's description of the service organization's system, and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of the controls. It provides reasonable assurance that the service organization's principal service commitments and system requirements were achieved based on the applicable trust services criteria. Tulip supports mission critical processes for retailers worldwide, and is committed to providing highly secure solutions to their partners.

An independent audit conducted by MNP LLP, a leading accounting firm in Canada, confirmed Tulip's controls related to its information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations met the SOC 2 standards for security as developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Tulip is proud to be recognized for upholding stringent industry security standards.

"Tulip strives to offer an elevated sense of security and privacy to our partners because we know that it's of the utmost importance, especially today." Said Tulip CEO Ali Asaria. "Achieving the SOC 2 Type 2 is a demonstration to our partners that they can trust that they will be getting the highest level of security with Tulip. Trust is an invaluable currency."

About Tulip

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

