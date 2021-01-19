Tulip Announces the Appointment of Graeme Grant as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tulip, a global leader in cloud-based retail mobile solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Graeme Grant, former CEO of Blueday, as its Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Graeme will oversee Tulip's business operations, including the execution of the company's financial goals and strategic initiatives, with a strong commitment to scaling its customer delivery and support divisions.

"Graeme is an ideal fit for leadership at Tulip," said Ali Asaria, Founder and CEO of Tulip. "It's an honour to have him on the team. I have tremendous confidence in Graeme's ability to develop industry-leading operational practices to support Tulip's global sales expansion."

Graeme joined Tulip in 2020 as the EVP of Analytics with the acquisition of Blueday. With over 20 years experience in the technology sector, Graeme has held leadership positions with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Demandware, and Oracle Retail and has been a key driver of several successful retail-focused start-ups. Graeme helped start CQuotient, a predictive intelligence company acquired by Demandware. Prior to that, he was an early employee and leader at ProfitLogic, which pioneered algorithmic modeling for retail and was later acquired by Oracle. Earlier in his career, he was the top executive at Allurent, a groundbreaking merchandising solution for online retailers.

"I'm excited to continue the journey at Tulip. The people are amazing and its offering is exactly what retail needs," said Graeme Grant. "Retail is undergoing a tremendous transformation. With stores under immense pressure to offer more ways to serve their customers both in-store and online, technology will continue to play a central role in making it happen. I look forward to helping Tulip remain the strategic technology partner retailers rely upon to succeed now and into the future."

About Tulip

Tulip is a mobile application provider focused on empowering workers in retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Mulberry, David Yurman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade, Coach, and Michael Kors use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, visit www.tulip.com.

