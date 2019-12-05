Tulip Launches LiveConnect App for Store Associates and Customers to Communicate Live Over Popular Messaging Platforms

LiveConnect allows retailers to further enhance their customer experience and capture incremental sales. Customers of retailers using LiveConnect may chat directly with nearby stores through their preferred social chat channel. Associates can easily respond to customer inventory questions and share product video and photos in real-time through their in-store mobile devices.

"Tulip has always allowed stores to communicate directly with customers over SMS and email, but today's customers are increasingly moving towards more real-time methods of communication. For retailers, LiveConnect delivers an effective and meaningful way to engage with their customers," said Ali Asaria, Founder and CEO of Tulip. "And for consumers, it will take convenience and personalization a few notches forward, making the shopping experience much easier."

Designed for brands who want a retail environment that is hyper-personalized and technology-driven, the new LiveConnect app allows store associates to:

Send and receive messages from popular messaging platforms including WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, LINE and more

Include attachments from the catalog or photo library to engage with the customer

Leverage Tulip's chat routing capabilities to connect with a customer who is messaging the brand's global social chat account

Reply to customer enquiries routed to their store

About Tulip

Tulip is a mobile application provider focused on empowering associates in retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Mulberry, David Yurman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and Bonobos use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service.

