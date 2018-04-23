Tulip Launches the Industry's First Digital Manufacturing Quick-Start Kit

"While automation within manufacturing organizations has grown significantly, the manufacturing workforce has been left behind by technology. Manufacturing engineers still rely on paper and legacy technology to collect data, and workers on the shop floor lack the productivity tools we take for granted in other industries," said Natan Linder, Tulip's CEO. "We started Tulip to change this through our Manufacturing App Platform, and today we're launching Factory Kit to make it even easier for engineers to get started."

Factory Kit leverages Tulip's award-winning Manufacturing App Platform, which brings the power of Industrial IoT and advanced analytics to the front-line engineer and the associate on the shop floor. Manufacturing Apps integrate human, sensor, and machine data, allowing engineers to gain actionable insights, implement process changes, and continuously improve their operations.

Factory Kit provides access to Tulip's cloud-based Manufacturing App Platform as well as sample apps and analytics ready to use out of the box. The Kit includes the building blocks engineers need to get started with Manufacturing Apps, including a Tulip I/O Gateway that lets them connect their devices to the apps they build and the Tulip Light Kit for driving Pick-to-Light (PTL) processes. Also bundled with the kit are an array of IoT sensors and devices including a break beam sensor, environmental sensors, barcode scanner, foot pedal and tower light.

Factory Kit lets engineers go from prototype to production in a few hours, on their own, without needing to know how to code. The time-to-value for the Kit is unprecedented in the industry. "On my own, I was able to create apps that really drive process improvements and help increase efficiencies without needing a support team of IT. It can be done intuitively through the software itself," said Drew Pope, Senior Process Engineer at Nautique Boat Company, an early adopter of Tulip.

The Tulip Factory Kit gives manufacturers the chance to push bottom-up digital transformation initiatives and empower their engineers—the people closest to their operations—with the tools they need to digitize their processes.

Factory Kit is now available for purchase at tulip.co with shipping to the USA, Canada, and the European Union. Tulip will be demonstrating the Factory Kit at the Hannover Messe exhibition in the United States Pavilion booth F46/3, Hall 6 and at the AWS pavilion in Hall 6.

Tulip is the leader in self-serve manufacturing apps, empowering people on the shop floor to drive the digital transformation of their operations. Using the Tulip platform, shop floor engineers can turn their workflows into instrumented, data collecting, digital processes, without having to know how to code or do any complex system integrations. The Tulip platform allows them to integrate human and machine data, to achieve their business goals. The company was started out of the MIT Media Lab in 2013 and has several Fortune 500 customers across nine countries. Tulip has won numerous awards, including Gartner Cool Vendor, IDC Innovator and Frost and Sullivan Entrepreneurial Company of the Year. The company is based in Somerville, MA, and counts NEA, Pitango, Founder Collective and others as investors.

For additional information, visit https://tulip.co/factory-kit

