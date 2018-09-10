Tulip makes its award-winning platform available online to manufacturers of all sizes, accelerating innovation with new cloud-based plans and a 30-day free trial.

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, the Manufacturing App Platform, today announced the launch of Tulip Standard and Tulip Professional, two new cloud-based plans for their award-winning enterprise solution, along with a 30-day free trial. At $95 and $195 a month, respectively, these plans make Tulip available to small and medium-sized manufacturers instantly, from any web browser. They also include access to Tulip's newly launched Manufacturing App Library, a growing collection of easy-to-customize real-world apps, as well as a personalized onboarding experience.

Tulip Standard and Tulip Professional let process engineers access the same platform used by global manufacturers such as Merck, Jabil, and New Balance, to reduce quality defects by over 90% and increase yield by more than 10%. The platform's intuitive drag and drop interface allows engineers to digitize their processes to improve the productivity of their workforce, reduce mistakes throughout the shop floor and collect real-time operational data—without writing any code or implementing complex MES systems.

"We're launching these new plans to make it easier for process engineers to leverage the power of the internet to improve the way they run their factories," said Natan Linder, CEO of Tulip. "Our web-based platform allows for the flexibility and speed that manufacturers need to digitize their factories. It is the first solution of its kind that doesn't require them to change their operations or install rigid software that is hard to customize and slow to get off the ground."

Earlier this year, the World Economic Forum recognized Tulip as a Technology Pioneer for helping the manufacturing workforce stay competitive. This recognition followed the launch of Tulip's Factory Kit, the company's first offering to democratize access to their platform. Factory Kit's success demonstrated the need for flexible solutions geared toward the process engineer, with hundreds of customers in twelve countries. Today's announcement is the next step toward the company's mission of bringing a bottom-up digital transformation to the manufacturing workforce.

"We believe the future of manufacturing technology should be digital, open, and user-friendly. Today's launch is an important step in this direction," concluded Linder.

You can learn more and start your 30-day free trial at Tulip.co.

About Tulip: Tulip, the Manufacturing App Platform, is being used by leading manufacturers around the world to increase the productivity, quality, and efficiency of their operations. Launched out of MIT after years of research, some of the world's leading manufacturers are already using Tulip to improve the way they run their factories. The company is headquartered in Somerville, MA, with offices in the UK and Germany. It has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor, IDC Innovator, Frost and Sullivan Entrepreneurial Company of the year and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. You can learn more and get started for free at Tulip.co.

Media Contact: press@tulip.co

SOURCE Tulip

Related Links

http://Tulip.co

