Tulip Partners with Avalara to Automate Tax Compliance

Checkout Nova by Tulip is now Certified for AvaTax

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Tulip, the leader in store associate cloud-based mobile solutions, today announced it has partnered with Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes , to offer AvaTax to its customers.

Avalara's "Certified for AvaTax" program features integrations that perform at the highest level, providing the best possible customer experience. As a result of this partnership, Tulip's customers can now choose Avalara's AvaTax to deliver sales and use tax calculations within existing business applications at the time of checkout or billing — in real time.

With Tulip's Checkout Nova , customers are offered a pre-integrated and certified connector to AvaTax, supporting taxing line items, shipping, discounts on cart and order level. Checkout Nova is a SaaS based, versionless enterprise mobile POS solution that allows Tulip to continuously deliver new functionality and evolve existing features. Tulip's solution provides effortless checkout from anywhere in the store.

"We're excited to partner with Avalara to provide our customers with an automated way to calculate sales tax," said Ali Asaria, Founder and CEO of Tulip. "Managing sales tax manually is complex and costly; our integration with Avalara helps our customers efficiently achieve compliance so they can get back to business."

Greg Chapman, senior vice president of partner management at Avalara said, "Tulip understands the needs of its customers, and their Checkout Nova offering reduces complexity for their customers in many ways. We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option, it is essential; we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers."

Tulip is now an Avalara Certified partner. Certified partners pass a series of criteria developed by Avalara to ensure the connector's performance and reliability, thereby helping mutual customers benefit from a seamless experience with Avalara's tax compliance solutions.

About Tulip

Tulip is a mobile application provider focused on empowering associates in retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Mulberry, David Yurman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and Bonobos use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, visit tulip.com

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.

