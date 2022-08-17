Tulip Partners with Moneris to Provide a Smooth Checkout Experience for Retailers Across Canada

Tulip, a leader in retail tech, partners with Moneris, Canada's #1 payment processor to support retailers across Canada through frictionless checkout experiences

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip's enterprise point-of-sale (POS) system now offers a certified integration with Moneris Solutions Corporation ('Moneris'), Canada's largest* processor of debit and credit card payments.

Tulip's retail platform connects the dots in today's omnichannel customer journey and ensures that every touchpoint is seamless and engaging, for both the customer and the retailer.

"We're excited to be able to offer an integration to Moneris as part of our checkout solution. This gives retailers with locations in Canada access to Moneris' leading payments platform," said Roberto Grandillo, EVP, Product Management at Tulip. "The Tulip and Moneris technical teams have worked together to bring this solution to market, and we're looking forward to growing our partnership."

Point of Sale has traditionally been a major friction point and cost center for retailers, but Tulip's mobile-first platform offers enterprise retailers another way forward. This integration allows Canadian retailers to modernize their checkout experience by connecting the Tulip enterprise POS system to the Moneris payment terminal straight out of the box. This is a truly one and done solution for retailers to implement a modern POS without losing connection to their payment processor or business transactions.

"Providing merchants with easy-to-use solutions that let them focus on their business is critical in today's omni-channel commerce environment," said Matt Crawford, Vice President, Third-party Acquiring and Partnerships, Moneris. "Moneris is pleased to work with solution providers like Tulip to deliver the tools Canadian businesses need."

Tulip supports many of Canada's most-forward thinking retailers, including across hundreds of Purolator locations using the Moneris and Tulip integration.

* Based on the total number of transactions processed in Canada.

About Tulip

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

About Moneris

Moneris is Canada's largest provider of innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions. Serving businesses of every size and industry, Moneris offers hardware, software and solutions to help transform the way businesses grow and operate, in payments and beyond.

