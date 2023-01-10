Tulip Point of Sale Supports Tap to Pay on iPhone with Adyen. No Terminal Needed.

Accept contactless payments using only an iPhone, with Tulip Point of Sale

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip is pleased to announce that their omnichannel and enterprise-grade Point of Sale now supports Tap to Pay on iPhone*. The addition of Tap to Pay on iPhone was made possible due to the company's partnership with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone and Tulip, you can accept all types of in-person, contactless payments, right on your iPhone — from physical debit and credit cards, to Apple Pay and other digital wallets — no extra terminals, readers, or hardware needed. It's easy, secure, and private.

"The world of retail is constantly innovating and contactless technology is an important element," said Ali Asaria, Tulip CEO. "We are thrilled to be one of the first to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone and see it as part of our commitment to bringing agile and modern technology to retailers and their customers."

Tap to Pay on iPhone and Tulip remove the complexities of developing and maintaining a custom payment product by providing a fully certified solution that you can easily enable on your app.

Tulip's enterprise Point of Sale supports millions of SKUs and complex business requirements, combined with the simplicity and scalability of a mobile, cloud-based solution. Tulip POS provides an intuitive, omnichannel checkout experience for both customers and associates which helps to maximize store productivity.

Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep your business and your customer data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple does not store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers, so you can rest assured knowing your business stays yours.

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

* Requires iPhone Xs or later with iOS 15.5 or later. The Contactless Symbol is a trademark owned by and used with permission of EMVCo, LLC.

