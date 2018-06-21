Tulip Recognized as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum for Helping Manufacturing Workers Stay Competitive

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are a community of innovative early-stage technology companies from around the world that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. This year's cohort is the most diverse ever, both geographically and in terms of gender.

Following Tulip's selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Natan Linder will participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed "Summer Davos," will be held in Tianjin, China, September 18-20.

"We welcome Tulip in this diverse group of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "Tulip and its fellow pioneers are front and centre in shaping the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution and we believe they will be transforming society and industry in a positive way in the years to come."

"We are proud to be acknowledged as a pioneer in Digital Manufacturing by the World Economic Forum," said Tulip's Natan Linder. "We view this as a confirmation of the positive impact we're making, helping people in manufacturing leverage technology to augment, not replace, their workers. We want to use this award to continue engaging with industry and other stakeholders in government and society, to bring people back to the center of manufacturing."

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. Past recipients include Google, Twitter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify and others. Information on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers18

About Tulip: Tulip's revolutionary self-service Manufacturing App Platform brings the power of Industrial IoT and advanced analytics to the manufacturing workforce. Tulip is being used by global manufacturers across multiple industries, including Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical Devices, Footwear, Pharmaceuticals, and Contract Manufacturing. (www.tulip.co)

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

