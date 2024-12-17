Tulsa experts advise ways to prevent property damage this holiday season

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric shares tips on how to prepare, maintain and properly set up Christmas lights to prioritize safety and reduce the potential of electrical fires

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading HVAC, plumbing, and electric service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, is warning Oklahoma residents about the dangers of electrical fires from holiday lights and is offering actionable tips on how to prevent them.

"Christmas lights are an essential part of the holiday season but are still susceptible to the dangers of electrical fires when not properly set up," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric vice president and co-owner Cassie Pound. "That's why it's crucial to know the best ways to use holiday lights to protect both our neighbors and our homes."

Here are some ways Pound says homeowners can safely decorate with holiday lights:

Keep live Christmas trees hydrated . A dry tree combined with hot lights can lead to a fire.

. A dry tree combined with hot lights can lead to a fire. Avoid overloading electrical outlets. Too much electricity can lead to tripped breakers, blown fuses, and even electrical fires.

Too much electricity can lead to tripped breakers, blown fuses, and even electrical fires. Don't run electrical wires under rugs. The high heat from lights and wires can catch rugs and carpets on fire.

The high heat from lights and wires can catch rugs and carpets on fire. Inspect lights, cords, and outlets before setting up . Check for fraying, cracks, or exposed wires, especially in old cords. Additionally, ensure that all lights have the correct wattage bulbs to prevent overheating.

. Check for fraying, cracks, or exposed wires, especially in old cords. Additionally, ensure that all lights have the correct wattage bulbs to prevent overheating. Use electrical tape and plastic fasteners for outdoor lighting. Electrical tape can prevent shortages, electrical shocks, and keep connections dry. Metal fasteners like staples and nails can damage cords and increase the risk of electrical shock.

"We want our neighbors to be able to enjoy their beautiful and festive display while minimizing risk through proper inspection and setup," Pound said. "If any concerns arise, our licensed and insured professionals can provide thorough electrical wiring and panel inspections for safety, which is our top priority. Maintaining your lights allows everyone to enjoy them for many holidays to come."

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, please visit https://quality-hc.com/.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric visit https://quality-hc.com/ or call (918) 518-5900.

