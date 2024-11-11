Tulsa experts offer guidance to avoid carbon monoxide in your home

To mark November as Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric provides tips to keep homes safe

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading HVAC, plumbing and electric service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, is warning Oklahoma residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide, especially during the colder months.

November is National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, and experts say it's a good time to prioritize the safety of your home. According to First Alert, a company specializing in carbon monoxide alarms, many households use alternative heating sources they might not typically use, like heaters, furnaces, and cooking sources that use coal, wood, or petroleum products, which can pose a threat if they're not used properly.

"Carbon monoxide is dangerous because you can't smell it," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Vice President and co-owner Cassie Pound. "That's why it's crucial to know the best ways to detect leaks and know what to do if the gas is found in your living spaces."

Pound said there are some essential steps homeowners can take to protect their families this winter:

Install up-to-date carbon monoxide detectors – Place detectors near sleeping areas and on every level of the home. Make sure they meet safety standards, are within their expiration dates and have audible alarms.

– Place detectors near sleeping areas and on every level of the home. Make sure they meet safety standards, are within their expiration dates and have audible alarms. Schedule maintenance – Annual inspections for fuel-burning appliances can help detect carbon monoxide problems.

– Annual inspections for fuel-burning appliances can help detect carbon monoxide problems. Check ventilation – Make sure all appliances are properly vented to the outside and that vents are clear of obstructions. Also, if you operate a generator for any reason, ensure that is placed away from windows and never turned on inside a garage.

– Make sure all appliances are properly vented to the outside and that vents are clear of obstructions. Also, if you operate a generator for any reason, ensure that is placed away from windows and never turned on inside a garage. Monitor for symptoms – Know the signs of carbon monoxide exposure, like headaches, dizziness, or confusion.

According to the CDC, infants, the elderly, and people with chronic heart disease or other breathing problems are more likely to be impacted by carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Putting the proper precautions in place can help you and your loved ones avoid serious health hazards this winter," Pound said.

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, please visit https://quality-hc.com/.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric visit https://quality-hc.com/ or call (918) 518-5900.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric